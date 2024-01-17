SWYE360 Makes Waves With The Launch Of Its Multi-Phased Engagement To Drive Learning Outcomes.

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Leveraging the power of Machine Learning & AI to measure the impact of software, saving districts millions on under-utilized and ineffective software.

- Jacob MakuvireFRISCO, TX, UNITED STATES, January 17, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- SWYE360, a pioneering force in educational technology, is making headlines by unveiling its 3-phased multi-year customer engagement plan. Positioned as the frontrunner in the Edtech aggregator software sector for school districts nationwide, SWYE360's innovative approach aims to ensure equitable access to quality teaching and learning experiences for students from all backgrounds.In a recent YouTube video, SWYE360's leadership team introduced the revolutionary professional support plan driven by a commitment to impactful learning outcomes. The company, backed by prestigious entities like Techstars and JP Morgan Chase Co., is addressing a critical question in education: "How do you know the software your students are using has an impact on their learning outcomes?"SWYE360 employs cutting-edge machine learning to collect, assess, aggregate, and predict learning outcomes, providing software recommendations based on their impact. The company firmly believes that technology can be transformative when placed in the hands of exceptional instructors.Karie Gladis, SWYE360 Vice President of Customer Success & Engagement, shed light on the meticulously crafted 3-phased professional development plan. "We have intentionally designed a multi-year, 3-phased approach, each phase addressing a crucial aspect," she explained. Jacob Makuvire, CEO, says,“This plan was designed with the teacher and student in mind.”"At SWYE360, we believe that technology in the hands of great teachers can be transformational, but first instruction is the most important to driving learning outcomes," remarked Jacob Makuvire, CEO of SWYE360.As school districts nationwide seek effective strategies for student achievement, SWYE360's 3-phased engagement plan stands as a beacon of innovation, aiming to revolutionize the landscape of educational technology.For additional information on SWYE360 or collaborative inquiries, please get in touch with the company using the information below. A team member would be glad to assist and answer any questions.

