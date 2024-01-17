HRH Ambassador Reema Bandar Al Saud To Receive The World Woman Hero Award In Global Diplomacy DIPLOMACY

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, January 17, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The World Woman Foundation is proud to announce the recipient of the esteemed World Woman Hero Award: Her Royal Highness Ambassador Reema Bandar Al Saud. This prestigious acknowledgment celebrates her outstanding contributions as a LEADhER in Global Diplomacy, recognizing her unwavering commitment to fostering robust international relations between Saudi Arabia and the global community. The award ceremony is scheduled to take place at Hard Rock International in Davos on January 18, 2024, as a highlight of the World Woman Davos Agenda , coinciding with the World Economic Forum.

Her Royal Highness Princess Reema Bandar Al Saud made history as the first woman appointed as the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia's Ambassador to the United States of America on February 23, 2019, by the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, King Salman bin Abdulaziz. The presentation of her credentials to President Donald Trump on July 8, 2019, marked a historic moment in Saudi diplomacy.

Princess Reema's career has been marked by a dedicated focus on private and public sector initiatives . As the CEO of Alfa International Company Limited from 2007 to 2015, she commissioned a groundbreaking study on Obstacles for Women in the Workplace, paving the way for female inclusion in retail and establishing the first workplace nursery.

In 2013, Princess Reema founded Alf Khair, a social enterprise aimed at enhancing the professional capital of Saudi women through a curriculum designed for financial self-sufficiency. Transitioning to public service in 2016, she served as Vice President of Women's Affairs at the Saudi General Sports Authority, where she developed policies and programs benefiting women and children throughout Saudi Arabia.

Her philanthropic endeavors include founding the Zahra Breast Cancer Awareness Association in 2007 and achieving a Guinness World Record in 2015 for forming the World's Largest Human Awareness Ribbon. Princess Reema also serves on several prestigious international boards and councils, including various committees within the International Olympic Committee (IOC), Panthera's Conservation Council, the Saudi Ministry of Culture's Fashion Commission and the Future Investment Initiative. Most recently, HRH founded WAVE, an initiative that focuses on ocean regeneration within a human generation.

“We are pleased to have HRH Ambassador Reema Bandar Al Saud as the World Woman Hero Award. Women and girls make up half of the world's population, and their contributions to diplomacy are vital. This recognition of HRH Ambassador Reema Bandar Al Saud's leadership marks a significant change in global diplomacy, highlighting the increasing representation of women in ambassadorial roles. It is a testament to the evolving landscape in international cooperation that is essential to accelerating gender equality in a bold new way.” Rupa Dash, CEO of the World Woman Foundation, expressed her delight in presenting this award.

The World Woman Hero Award celebrates exceptional women leaders advancing gender equality, education, healthcare, economic empowerment, and social justice. Suzanne Heywood's recognition echoes the Foundation's dedication to championing education's transformative power.

WORLD WOMAN FOUNDATION: World Woman Foundation is a US-based 501(c)(3) public charity with a global footprint in 20 countries and 15,000 members worldwide. Our vision is to empower 1 million women and girls worldwide by 2030. Our global community of women leaders is committed to scaling and accelerating the impact of women and girls with long-term investments to expand skills, connections, capacity, and visibility. Over the last five years, we have built a network of 300 change-makers and 55,000 Global Mentorship Program Graduates in 20 countries who are solving the world's greatest challenges. Guided by our mission, we launched the global moonshot to reimagine the #equalfuture-a bold new way to accelerate women's leadership that is about dignity, equality, and choice. In practical terms, this will elevate women's socioeconomic milieu by providing access to capital, community, coaching, and commerce opportunities.

WORLD WOMAN HERO AWARD: The World Woman Hero Award celebrates the exceptional contributions and unwavering commitment of remarkable women who have dedicated themselves to catalyzing change and empowerment for women and girls worldwide. The recipient of this prestigious award stands as a beacon of inspiration, showcasing extraordinary courage, resilience, and determination in championing the rights, opportunities, and well-being of women and girls in diverse spheres.

