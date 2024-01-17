Lars Hem To Join Harrison Co.

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) Lars Hem to lead Harrison Co.'s coverage of the food & beverage sector with a focus on better-for-you products.

SALT LAKE CITY, UTAH, UNITED STATES, January 17, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Harrison Co., an investment banking firm dedicated to advising family- and founder-led businesses, recently welcomed Lars Hem as a Partner. Lars brings over two decades of experience and a proven track record advising owners of better-for-you consumer product companies on mergers & acquisitions and raising capital. Lars will be based in Boston and will be leading Harrison Co.'s coverage of the food & beverage sector with a focus on better-for-you products.Prior to joining Harrison Co, Lars was a Managing Director at Consensus Advisors and led the firm's food & beverage practice. Prior to joining Consensus, Lars was a Managing Director in the Consumer Group at Silverwood Partners, where he provided mergers & acquisitions and private placement advisory services to healthy living-focused consumer companies. Prior to his time at Silverwood, Lars held senior positions at Valufinder Group, Inc. and J.P. Morgan. Lars also has entrepreneurial operating experience as the co-founder and CEO of a network of sports performance and physical therapy centers. Lars graduated from Williams College and Northwestern University's Kellogg School of Management, where he obtained an M.B.A. with a focus on Finance and Strategy.“I am pleased to join the team at Harrison Co. As a former founder and business owner, I appreciate the firm's commitment to advising family- and founder-led business. I look forward to growing Harrison Co.'s coverage of the better-for-you food & beverage sector,” stated Lars Hem.“We are thrilled to have Lars join us and build on our leadership position advising family- and founder-led businesses. His two decades of investment banking experience combined with his passion for advising entrepreneurs is a perfect fit for our team” commented Bill Harrison, Managing Partner at Harrison Co.ABOUT HARRISON CO LLCHarrison Co. is a consumer-focused investment banking firm and unwavering champion of family- and founder-led businesses. The team of experienced financial experts helps clients make critical strategic business, mergers, acquisitions, and financing decisions to ensure optimal outcomes. Harrison Co. prides itself on providing highly personal and customized services to clients from its offices located in Salt Lake City, Los Angeles, Fresno, Boston, and Miami.For more information visit

