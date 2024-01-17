(MENAFN- Dubai PR Network) Skin Story Unveils Four New Brushes





Elevate Your Beauty Ritual with Precision and Sustainability

Skin Story, the trailblazing clean beauty brand, is thrilled to introduce its latest collection of brushes, meticulously designed to transform, and elevate your makeup application experience. Crafted with precision and sustainability in mind, each brush in this exceptional collection is made with Dermocura® fiber, promising an unparalleled and conscientious beauty journey – high-quality, dermatologically tested, hypoallergenic, vegan, and cruelty-free.

Introducing the Brush Collection:

Foundation Brush (AED 160): Elevate your foundation game with the synthetic Dermocura® brush. Perfect for applying creamy and liquid foundations with precision, its special round shape and soft fiber texture enable various camouflage techniques, ensuring a flawless and natural-looking finish. Dermatologically tested, hypoallergenic, vegan, and cruelty-free.

Blush Brush (AED 160): Achieve a flawless finish with wide coverage and precise powder application. Despite its larger size, the flat shape allows for controlled application, making it an indispensable addition to every cosmetic brush collection. Crafted with Dermocura® fiber, it indulges your skin in gentleness while maintaining cruelty-free principles.

Powder Brush (AED 160): This round blush brush is an artistic tool for sculpting and shading, creating mesmerizing light and shadow effects. Crafted with Dermocura® fiber, it's not only a symbol of luxury but also upholds the highest standards of being dermatologically tested, hypoallergenic, vegan, and cruelty-free.

Eyeshadow Brush (AED 120): Perfect for wide and full coverage eyeshadow application, this high-quality brush suits all eyeshadow textures. Whether you're an aspiring makeup enthusiast or a seasoned professional, this Dermocura® fiber brush is your key to a captivating look. Dermatologically tested, hypoallergenic, vegan, and cruelty-free.



In addition to individual brushes, Skin Story presents two enticing sets: ● Set of 3 (380 AED): Tailor your collection with three essential brushes (foundation brush, blush brush & powder brush). ● Set of 4 (480 AED): Immerse yourself in the complete Skin Story experience for a comprehensive beauty regimen. foundation brush, blush brush, powder brush & eyeshadow brush).



Skin Story believes in providing beauty solutions that align with your values. Every brush in this collection is thoughtfully curated to meet the brand's uncompromising standards of quality, ensuring an ethical and cruelty-free makeup application.

MENAFN17012024003092003082ID1107734887