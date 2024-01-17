Data Center Automation Market To Surpass USD 26.7 Billion By 2032, Says Global Market Insights Inc.

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Data center automation Industry size is expected to register 13% CAGR between 2024 and 2032 propelled by the growing complexity of data center environments.

Selbyville, Delaware , Jan. 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Data center automation market size is anticipated to reach USD 26.7 billion by 2032, as per a recent study by Global Market Insights Inc.

The market is experiencing growth due to the ever-growing volume and complexity of data which requires more efficient and agile solutions for data management and processing. Organizations, both large enterprises and SMEs, are grappling with the need to optimize their data center operations to meet the increasing demands of a digitalized world.

Request for a sample of this research report @







The integration of AI and ML technologies into data center automation processes is allowing for predictive analysis, real-time monitoring, and adaptive infrastructure management. In October 2023, DGTAL, a SaaS platform, launched a new AI data capturing and processing automation tool. From extracting data to validating it, the new tool helps in data management. Furthermore, as businesses strive for cost-effectiveness and sustainability, the data center automation market will boom.

Inclination towards services for unique data center infrastructure

The service segment is expected to witness substantial growth through 2032 as organizations seek comprehensive solutions to address their unique challenges. A spectrum of offerings, including consulting, support, maintenance, and training services, along with end-to-end automation and tailored services makes it easy for organizations. The increasing complexity of data center infrastructures necessitates a holistic approach to automation, and services help by offering specialized expertise along with support. Organizations are increasingly recognizing the value of outsourcing certain aspects of their automation requirements to experts, allowing them to focus on their core competencies while ensuring a seamless and optimized data center operation.

Secure and reliable on-premises models for data center automation

The data center automation market from on-premises segment will record strong CAGR from 2024 to 2032 as organizations prioritize control, security, and customization. Businesses that prefer to have direct oversight and management of their automation infrastructure are adopting on-premises data centers. This allows organizations to tailor automation solutions to their specific needs, ensuring seamless integration with existing systems and compliance with industry regulations. In addition, this deployment model addresses concerns related to data privacy and security, providing organizations with a heightened level of control over their sensitive information.

Make an inquiry for purchasing this report @



Growth and innovation in APAC region to push market growth

Asia Pacific data center automation market size is predicted to expand through 2032 due to the increasing digitization of economies, rapid industrialization, and a tech-savvy population. Governments in the region are also actively investing in digital infrastructure, creating a conducive environment for the industry growth. As businesses in the Asia Pacific region strive to stay competitive, the adoption of advanced technologies, including data center automation, is becoming imperative.

Some of the key players in the global data center automation market are Microsoft Corporation, Cisco Systems Inc., BM Corporation, ABB Limited, Oracle Corporation, Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company, and Dell Technologies Inc.

Browse Our Reports Store - GMIPulse @



About Global Market Insights

Global Market Insights Inc., headquartered in Delaware, U.S., is a global market research and consulting service provider, offering syndicated and custom research reports along with growth consulting services. Our business intelligence and industry research reports offer clients with penetrative insights and actionable market data specially designed and presented to aid strategic decision making. These exhaustive reports are designed via a proprietary research methodology and are available for key industries such as chemicals, advanced materials, technology, renewable energy, and biotechnology.

CONTACT: Aashit Tiwari Corporate Sales, USA Global Market Insights Inc. Toll Free: +1-888-689-0688 USA: +1-302-846-7766 Europe: +44-742-759-8484 APAC: +65-3129-7718 Email: ...