Enemy Troops Shelling Kherson

Kherson is again under fire from Russian troops.

The head of the Kherson City Military Administration, Roman Mrochko, reported this on Telegram , Ukrinform reported.

"It's loud in Kherson again. The Russian army is attacking the city with various types of weapons," Mrochko wrote.

The head of the City Military Administration urged residents to stay in safe places.

As reported, a 66-year-old woman was wounded in the shelling of Kherson.