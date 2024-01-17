               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
Enemy Troops Shelling Kherson


1/17/2024 7:14:10 PM

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Kherson is again under fire from Russian troops.

The head of the Kherson City Military Administration, Roman Mrochko, reported this on Telegram , Ukrinform reported.

"It's loud in Kherson again. The Russian army is attacking the city with various types of weapons," Mrochko wrote.

Read also: Enemy shells village in Kherson region overnight

The head of the City Military Administration urged residents to stay in safe places.

As reported, a 66-year-old woman was wounded in the shelling of Kherson.

