UN General Assembly Meets On Eve Of Second Anniversary Of Russia's Invasion Of Ukraine

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Several events are expected to take place at the UN headquarters in New York dedicated to the second anniversary of the full-scale Russian invasion of Ukraine.

This was reported in a commentary to Ukrinform by Ukraine's Permanent Representative to the United Nations, Sergiy Kyslytsya.

In particular, on February 23, the General Assembly will hold a meeting under the agenda item 'On the situation in the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine'.

"We are working to ensure that the General Assembly holds a full debate on February 23 dedicated to Ukraine," Kyslytsya said.

According to him, Ukraine is also seeking a discussion of the situation related to Russian aggression at the UN Security Council.

In addition, several thematic events are planned, including demining.

"We intend to inform the UN countries about where we stand on the issue of bringing Russia to justice for war crimes and crimes against humanity," the diplomat emphasized.

Thus, starting from February 19, "it will be quite a busy week," Kyslytsya added.

As you know, on February 24, it will be two years since the beginning of the full-scale Russian invasion of Ukraine.