Enemy Deploys Another Kalibr Carrier To Black Sea, Total Volley Of 16 Missiles

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Russian navy grouping in the Black Sea has been joined by a small missile ship, and the total volley of Kalibr missiles has increased to 16 missiles.

The Southern Defense Forces of Ukraine reported this on Telegram , Ukrinform reported.

"The storm in the Black Sea is gradually subsiding. The enemy ship group has been replenished with another surface missile carrier - a small missile ship of the 'Buyan-M' project has been added to the frigate 'Admiral Makarov'. The total volley of Kalibr missiles is up to 16 missiles," the statement said.

Over 500 ships arrive through Blackhumanitarian corridor - Brink

The military assesses the level of missile threat as 'very high'.

As reported, as of the morning of January 17, Russia kept four ships on combat duty in the Black Sea, including one Kalibr cruise missile carrier, with a total volley of up to eight missiles.