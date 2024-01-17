Air Defense Destroys Two Drones In Sumy Region

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Air Defense Forces destroyed two enemy drones over the Sumy region.

The Sumy Regional Air Defense Command reported this on Telegram , Ukrinform reported.

"In the sky over the Sumy region, the Air Defense Forces destroyed two enemy Shahed UAVs," the statement said.

Explosions occurred in- media

The military administration added that air defense continues to work in the region.

An air alert was declared in the Sumy region at 8:42 p.m.

As reported, explosions were heard in Sumy during the air raid.