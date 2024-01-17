Air Defense Destroys Two Drones In Sumy Region

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Air Defense Forces destroyed two enemy drones over the Sumy region.
The Sumy Regional Air Defense Command reported this on Telegram , Ukrinform reported.
"In the sky over the Sumy region, the Air Defense Forces destroyed two enemy Shahed UAVs," the statement said.
The military administration added that air defense continues to work in the region.
An air alert was declared in the Sumy region at 8:42 p.m.
As reported, explosions were heard in Sumy during the air raid.
