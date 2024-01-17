Restoration Of Justice Means Accountability For Aggressor At All Levels - Kostin

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The real restoration of justice involves the accountability of the aggressor for all crimes and the inevitability of punishment at all levels: from the rank-and-file Russian military personnel to Putin himself.

Ukraine's Prosecutor General Andriy Kostin said this on Ukrainian television, according to an Ukrinform correspondent.

"The real restoration of justice requires a comprehensive approach. We call it a network of comprehensive accountability of the aggressor. It is comprehensive because this is accountability for all war crimes, crimes against humanity, genocide and the crime of aggression. And this is compensation for damage to our state and all victims. It also means the inevitability of punishment for criminals of all levels: from ordinary military personnel to the leaders of the Russian regime and Putin himself," Kostin said.

According to him, the full functioning of this network requires the creation of a special tribunal for the crime of aggression, and work in this direction is ongoing.

Kostin recalled that according to the World Bank's estimates, the losses caused to Ukraine due to Russian aggression had amounted to $400 billion.

"We are also documenting and assessing the damage to the environment. Currently, the figure being discussed is about $50 billion. But this is an estimate that was made in the middle of last year, and the amount of this damage is increasing every day," Kostin said, adding that each victim should receive compensation at the expense of the aggressor country.

He recalled that in Davos, the Ukrainian delegation presented the second five points of the Ukrainian Peace Formula, particularly the withdrawal of Russian troops and cessation of hostilities, restoration of justice, environmental security, preventing escalation and repetition of aggression, and confirming the end of the war. The first five points were discussed earlier, during the meeting in Malta.

"That is, the discussion of all ten points of the Formula has already been completed," Kostin said.