Boxwood Partners Advises Ifranchise Group And Top Fire Media On Strategic Investment From L2 Capital

(MENAFN- ACCESSWIRE) Leading M&A Advisory Firm Adds to Successful Track Record in the Franchising Sector

JUPITER, FL / ACCESSWIRE / January 17, 2024 / Boxwood Partners - a leading boutique middle-market M&A advisory firm - is pleased to announce iFranchise Group received a significant investment from L2 Capital , a lower middle market private equity firm in Devon, PA and Miami, FL. Boxwood Partners, which has established a solid reputation as a premier advisor for middle market clients in the franchising sector, acted as the exclusive sell-side advisor in the transaction.

Leading the deal for Boxwood Partners was Patrick Galleher, Managing Partner, Brian Alas, Managing Director, Clayton Patton, Vice President, John Atkinson, Associate, and Gio Lagnerini, Analyst. The financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

iFranchise Group, which includes Top Fire Media ("iFranchise") is the market-leading franchising consultant and digital marketing provider for emerging and established brands.

"The highly strategic partnership between iFranchise Group and L2 Capital will lead to accelerated growth and success," Galleher said. "L2 Capital laser focuses on each company in their portfolio, and their ability to spot growth potential is what sets them apart."

L2 Capital has delivered market leading returns since 2010 by investing in niche lower middle market leading consumer and business services companies. L2 executes a differentiated operations-focused strategy, by targeting founder and entrepreneur-led businesses that are at an inflection point where L2's breakthrough growth framework and direct operating expertise can quickly accelerate market share gain.

"We have been extremely impressed by the iFranchise and TopFire teams and are thrilled to partner with them. We believe that L2 can leverage iFranchise and TopFire Media's market leading position as we look to achieve breakthrough growth in the Company's current offerings as well as adjacencies that we have identified," said Peter Batushansky, Partner at L2 Capital.

Mark Siebert of iFranchise Group noted, "Boxwood's specialized expertise in franchising definitely contributed to a smooth transaction. We are excited for the next chapter of our growth and greatly appreciate the guidance of the Boxwood team throughout the process."

About Boxwood Partners

Boxwood Partners, LLC is a boutique investment bank based in Jupiter, Florida with offices in Richmond, Virginia. Boxwood Partners combines a unique blend of senior-level transaction advisory, business operating experience, and proven process execution skills to give its clients a distinct advantage in the market. The firm's extensive relationships within the global capital and buyer communities (including U.S. and international private equity groups, corporations, and lenders) and other important transaction-related service providers such as consultants, attorneys, and accountants, ensure that the firm's clients receive the attention, service, and results they deserve. Boxwood Partners was recently included in The Axial Advisor 100 List, which identifies, verifies and acknowledges the most highly regarded lower middle market sell-side M&A advisors. For more information about Boxwood Partners, please visit .

About iFranchise Group

The iFranchise Group is a leading franchise consulting firm that offers strategic planning, operations training and documentation, franchise marketing and sales tools and training, and other important guidance for emerging and established franchisors. Their consultants have helped thousands of businesses assess their franchise potential. They also help existing franchisors improve franchise sales effectiveness, generate more leads, decrease costs and improve franchisee relationships. Specialties include: Franchise feasibility, helping new franchisors, market research, business planning, financial analysis, operations manuals, training programs, online learning, franchise marketing plans, franchise e-brochure development, website content and development, franchise sales training, franchise sales improvement, franchise marketing improvement, franchisee relations, expert witness services, acquisition due diligence, and conversion of dealers to franchises.

L2 Capital Partners L2 Capital is a boutique lower middle market private equity firm that specializes in making controlling investments in a diverse range of family and founder-built companies with demonstrated market leadership and unlocked potential for growth. L2's impressive track record over the last decade includes top quartile returns for its portfolio of business services and consumer products companies with enterprise values up to $100 million. L2 Capital adds value by partnering closely with company leadership to meet their strategic and financial goals by providing intimate operational support including a breakthrough growth framework in addition to access to resources and technology gained over 40 years of principal investing experience.