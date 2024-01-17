Sagebrush Partners With Southern Nevada Health District To Provide Syphilis Treatment

(MENAFN- Newsfile Corp) Las Vegas, Nevada--(Newsfile Corp. - January 17, 2024) - As the United States struggles with a congenital syphilis epidemic and a shortage of the treatment medication Bicillin® L-A , Sagebrush Health ("Sagebrush") has announced that it will be assisting patients who tested positive for the sexually transmitted infection and are referred by the Southern Nevada Health District. The goal of Sagebrush's new program will be to lower the very high syphilis infection rates in Nevada , including among low-income patients, minorities who do not have access to health care, and expectant mothers.







Sagebrush Health provides sexual health services that are comprehensive, accessible, and equitable.

The number of babies born with syphilis in the United States increased sharply between 2012 and 2022, attributed to a lack of early access to high-quality prenatal care and preventative resources. In particular, Nevada ranked 5th for primary and secondary syphilis and ranked 9th for congenital syphilis rates in 2021. Between 2017-2021, the state saw a 99% increase in the rates of congenital syphilis. This surge in cases has contributed to the nationwide shortages of the treatment drug Bicillin® L-A. Concerned by this issue, the leadership at Sagebrush has partnered with the Southern Nevada Health District to provide treatment for patients with syphilis.

With the goal of lowering congenital syphilis rates, Sagebrush will also be providing screening for people who are at increased risk for syphilis. Additionally, Sagebrush is focused on the long-term prevention of syphilis, and in 2024, it will continue to expand its educational programs and free screenings for low-income patients.

Anyone who would like further information on syphilis, including how to be screened for the infection and receive treatment, is invited to reach out to Sagebrush at 725-300-0506.

About Sagebrush Health

Sagebrush Health is committed to providing accessible and comprehensive sexual health services nationwide, emphasizing health equity. It is dedicated to eliminating healthcare disparities by promoting social justice in healthcare and ensuring equal access. Sagebrush prioritizes community-engaged health improvement and adapts to meet the needs of its patients and communities. It strives to stay abreast of advancements in HIV, AIDS, STIs, and viral hepatitis so that it can eliminate new infections. Sagebrush's services, including free STD testing, PrEP, PEP, and copay coverage for medications, are aimed at individuals facing financial barriers.

For more information about how Sagebrush is achieving nationwide accessibility and equity in specialty healthcare services, please visit its website or contact:

