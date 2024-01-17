Coaching Platform Kahunas Celebrates Its Success: Achieving 7-Figures Amidst Adversity

(MENAFN- Newsfile Corp) Sharjah, United Arab Emirates--(Newsfile Corp. - January 17, 2024) - Kahunas , an all-in-one coaching platform , has achieved a significant milestone by surpassing the 7-figure revenue mark. This accomplishment underscores the resilience and adaptability of the enterprise in navigating challenging times while providing crucial support to coaches and personal trainers worldwide.







The platform's innovative approach facilitated the delivery of exceptional online coaching experiences, addressing the unprecedented challenges coaches faced in engaging clients and sustaining personalized interactions.

According to the platform, within a span of two years, it attracted an impressive user base of over 100,000 and established partnerships with 5000 coaches, demonstrating consistent month-over-month growth.

Founder Mark Fox highlighted, "We built Kahunas from the ground up during times of adversities without external investments. Our core mission is centered on empowering coaches, tailoring every aspect of our platform to meet their distinct needs, and aiding in expanding their influence. We're thrilled to have achieved this milestone in just a few years, particularly amidst the adversity posed by the pandemic. It speaks volumes about our team's resilience and dedication to providing coaches with a robust platform for growth and success."

The shift towards remote interactions emphasized the critical necessity for streamlined digital solutions. Kahunas responded to these challenges by recognizing the pressing need to bridge the gap between coaches and their clients. Its inception was rooted in the understanding that despite physical distancing measures, maintaining robust coaching relationships necessitated a digital transformation.

