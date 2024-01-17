AU Appoints High-Level Cmte To Solve Sudan's Conflict

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KHARTOUM, Jan 17 (KUNA) -- Chairperson of the African Union (AU) Commission Moussa Faki announced Wednesday the appointment of a high-level panel to solve the ongoing conflict in Sudan.

In a statement, the AU said that the panel includes Mohammad Ibn Chambas, AU High Representative for Silencing the Guns, as the head; Speciosa Wandira-Kazibwe, former Vice President of the Republic of Uganda, a member; and Francisco Madeira, former Special Representative of the Chairperson of the Commission (SRCC) to Somalia and Head of AMISOM/ATMIS, a member.

The appointment, which takes effect immediately, is in line with the resolution of the AU Peace and Security Council, and within the framework of the AU's mandate and determination to entrench peace and stability on the Continent, it said.

The panel's members will work with all the Sudanese parties: all civilian forces, military warring bodies, and regional and global actors including IGAD, the UN and the Arab States, to ensure an all-inclusive process that results in a swift restoration of peace, constitutional order and stability in Sudan, according to the statement.

Faki called on all the Sudanese parties and the international community to cooperate with, and support, the panel's members towards achieving their mandate successfully.

Since April 5, the Sudanese Armed Forces and the Rapid Support Forces have been fighting in Khartoum and some other cities.

Thousands of people were killed and over eight million others were internally displaced and more than one million fled to the neighboring countries due to the conflict. (end)

