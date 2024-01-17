Kuwait Tallies 10Th Medal At Arab Juniors Fencing Championship In Bahrain

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) MANAMA, Jan 18 (KUNA) -- Kuwaiti athletes on Wednesday won four medals at the 2024 Arab juniors fencing championship in Bahrain, pushing the tally up to 10 diverse medals.

Kuwait's U-13 female athlete Badriya Al-Dughishim managed a gold medal, while Khaled Al-Houli took silver in the Epee U-15 boys category.

Two bronze medals were obtained by Laura Al-Roumi in the Sabre U-15 girls category, as did Abdul-Aziz Al-Duaij in the U-15 Sabre boys category.

Previously, the Kuwaiti junior fencers managed an abstentious achievement with six medals obtained at the Bahraini Capital, Al-Manama's school sports community event. (end)

