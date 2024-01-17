Briefing Of KUNA Main News For Wednesday Until 00:00 GMT

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT - Minister of Foreign Affairs Abdullah Al-Yahya said that he would work hard on enhancing Kuwait's leading role on both regional and international levels.
KUWAIT - The State of Kuwait is deeply concerned over the illegal signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between Ethiopia and the unrecognized state of Somaliland, which constituted a violation of the UN Charter, said an official.
RAMALLAH - Four Palestinians were killed during an Israeli drone attack on Tulkarm refugee camp, north of the West Bank, said a Palestinian source.
WASHINGTON - The United States re-designated Yemen's Houthis as a "terrorist" group due to the attacks it launched on the commercial ships in the Red Sea and the Gulf of Aden as well as the forces positioned in the region.
CAIRO - Egyptian President Abdelfattah Al-Sisi warned of the danger of military escalations in the region, stressing the importance of a ceasefire in the Gaza Strip.
KHARTOUM - Chairperson of the African Union (AU) Commission Moussa Faki announced Wednesday the appointment of a high-level panel to solve the ongoing conflict in Sudan. (end) ibi
