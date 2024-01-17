IMF Commends Sri Lanka's Economic Reforms Endeavors

(MENAFN- Colombo Gazette) tdi_2:not(.td-a-rec-no-translate){transform:translateZ(0)}.tdi_2 tdi_2 img{margin:0 auto 0 0}@media tdi_2{text-align:center}}

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has commended the economic reform endeavors pursued by Sri Lanka.

The Managing Director of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) Kristalina Georgieva met President Ranil Wickremesinghe on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland.

During the meeting she noted the importance of the IMF approving the first review of Sri Lanka's Extended Fund Facility (EFF) program in December 2023.

“Very good meeting with Ranil Wickremesinghe at WEF24. IMF Board approval of the First Review of the EFF program in December was a recognition of the important reforms Sri Lanka has pursued. These reforms are starting to pay off,” she said on X, previously known as Twitter. (Colombo Gazette)