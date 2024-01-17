Sands To Release Fourth Quarter 2023 Financial Results

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) LAS VEGAS, Jan. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Las Vegas Sands (NYSE: LVS ) will release its fourth quarter 2023 financial results on Wednesday, January 24, 2024, after market close.
The company will host a conference call to discuss its results at approximately 1:30 p.m. Pacific Time.
A webcast of the conference call will be available at .
About Sands (NYSE: LVS )
Sands is the world's preeminent developer and operator of world-class integrated resorts.
Our iconic properties drive valuable leisure and business tourism and deliver significant economic benefits, sustained job creation, financial opportunities for local businesses and community investment to help make our host regions ideal places to live, work and visit.
Sands' portfolio of properties includes Marina Bay Sands
in Singapore and The Venetian Macao , The Plaza
and Four Seasons Hotel Macao , The Londoner Macao , The Parisian Macao
and Sands Macao
in Macao SAR, China, through majority ownership in Sands China Ltd.
Sands is dedicated to being a leader in corporate responsibility, anchored by our core tenets of serving people, planet and communities. Our ESG leadership has led to inclusion on the Dow Jones Sustainability Indices for World and North America. To learn more, visit .
SOURCE Las Vegas Sands Corp.
MENAFN17012024003732001241ID1107734810
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.