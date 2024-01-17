M&T Bank Corporation Announces Series H Preferred Stock Quarterly Dividend

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) BUFFALO, N.Y., Jan. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- M&T Bank Corporation ("M&T") (NYSE:MTB ) announced that it has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.3515625 per share on its Perpetual Fixed-to-Floating Rate Non-Cumulative Preferred Stock, Series H ("Series H Preferred Stock"). The dividend will be payable March 15, 2024 to shareholders of record at the close of business on March 1, 2024.
About
M&T
M&T is a financial holding company headquartered in Buffalo, New York. M&T's principal banking subsidiary, M&T Bank, provides banking products and services in 12 states across the northeastern U.S. from Maine to Virginia and Washington, D.C. Trust-related services are provided in select markets in the U.S. and abroad by M&T's Wilmington Trust-affiliated companies and by M&T Bank.
