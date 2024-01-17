(MENAFN- PR Newswire) DUBLIN, Jan. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --
The global Software-Defined Networking market is expected to grow from USD 24.5 billion in 2023 to USD 60.2 billion by 2028 at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 19.7%
This market study provides comprehensive coverage of the SDN market across various segments. Its objective is to estimate market size and growth potential within different segments, including offering, SDN Type, application, end-user, vertical, and region.
Software-defined networking (SDN) represents a revolutionary approach to network management and configuration. Unlike traditional networking methods, SDN separates the control plane from the data plane, facilitating centralized network provisioning, management, and automation. This innovative paradigm shift has significantly altered the networking landscape, driving advancements and reshaping industry dynamics.
The exponential surge in data traffic and the widespread adoption of cloud-based services are fueling the demand for agile and scalable network infrastructures. SDN addresses this need by enabling automated provisioning, efficient resource allocation, dynamic traffic management, and enhancing network performance and adaptability.
Numerous global SDN players have recognized the Asia-Pacific region as a strategically significant area due to its substantial IT infrastructure investment capacity. SDN represents a substantial shift in networking technology, with a growing trend of SMEs in Asia-Pacific adopting SDN technologies, leading to economic benefits and fostering prosperity.
The report also conducts a thorough competitive analysis of key market players, offering insights into their company profiles, notable product and business observations, recent developments, and key market strategies.
The report offers a detailed assessment of market shares, growth strategies, and offerings from leading companies such as Cisco (US), Huawei (China), VMWare (US), Dell EMC (US), Juniper Networks (US), IBM (US), Ericsson (Sweden), Ciena (US), HPE (US), Nokia (Finland), Arista Networks (US), Extreme Networks (US), Comcast (US), Citrix (US), NEC (Japan), Oracle (US), Palo Alto Networks (US), NVIDIA (US), Fortinet (US), Fujitsu (Japan), HiveIO (US), Lenovo (Hong Kong), Pica8 (US), Scale Computing (US), Canopus Networks (Australia), Zeetta Networks (UK), Trustgrid (US), and COSGrid Networks (India).
Among offering, services segment to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period
As businesses increasingly rely on digital technologies and data-driven operations, the demand for SDN services continues to expand. The growing demand for expert guidance and integration services in the implementation of SDN solutions within existing infrastructures will also drive the market.
Among the SDN Type, the Open SDN segment holds the highest market share during the forecast period
The key driver for open SDN is vendor neutrality and interoperability. Open SDN solutions adhere to open standards, ensuring compatibility between various vendors' hardware and software components. This vendor-agnostic approach gives businesses the freedom to choose the best-of-breed solutions without being locked into a single vendor. The emphasis on interoperability promotes healthy competition, fosters innovation, and prevents vendor monopolies, making it an attractive choice for industries seeking flexibility and innovation in their network infrastructure.
Premium Insights
Increasing Adoption of Cloud Services and Growth of Data Centers to Drive Market BFSI Segment to Lead Market During Forecast Period Software and BFSI Segments to Lead Market in 2023 North America to Dominate Market in 2023
Use Case Analysis
Use Case 1: Cisco Improved Network Segmentation for German Automotive Group Use Case 2: Juniper Accelerated Activation of Ebay Classifieds Group's Business Platforms Use Case 3: NEC Helped Kanazawa University Hospital Keep Pace with Rapid Developments Occurring in Clinical Medicine Use Case 4: HPE Helped Deltion College Drive Growth and Comply with Changing Regulations Use Case 5: Huawei Helped Lincoln University Increase Wired Access Bandwidth by Ten Times
Market Dynamics
Drivers
Need to Simplify Network Management Need to Optimize CapEx and Reduce OpEx Rising Demand for Cloud Services, Data Center Consolidation, and Server Virtualization Increasing Need for Enterprise Mobility to Enhance Productivity for Field-based Services
Restraints
Increasing Security Concerns Lack of Skilled Workforce
Opportunities
Growing Adoption of IoT Rising Implementation of SDN for 5G Increasing Demand for Hybrid Clouds Development of Open-Source SDN
Challenges
Difficulties in Transitioning from Traditional Network to SDN Reliability Concerns for SDN Network Software-Defined Networking Market: Evolution Software-Defined Networking Market: Ecosystem Map
Industry Standards
Open Networking Foundation Internet Engineering Task Force Opendaylight International Telecommunication Union - Telecommunication Standardization Sector Internet Research Task Force Software-Defined Networking Research Group Open Virtualization Format Organization for the Advancement of Structured Information Standards European Telecommunications Standards Institute/ Industry Specification Group - Network Function Virtualization
Technology Analysis
Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Machine Learning (ML) 5G Edge Computing Complementary Technologies Software-Defined Wide Area Networking (SD-WAN) Network Functions Virtualization (NFV) Adjacent Technologies Intent-based Networking (IBN) Blockchain Containerization and Microservices
Best Practices in Software-Defined Networking Market
Comprehensive Network Assessment Appropriate SDN Architecture Open Standards and Interoperability Network Segmentation and Virtualization Automation and Orchestration
Company Profiles
Key Players
Cisco Huawei VMware Dell EMC Juniper Networks IBM Ericsson Ciena HPE Nokia Arista Networks Extreme Networks
Other Players
Comcast Citrix NEC Oracle Palo Alto Networks NVIDIA Fortinet Fujitsu Hiveio Lenovo Pica8 Scale Computing Canopus Networks Zeetta Networks Trustgrid Cosgrid Networks
