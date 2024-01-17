(MENAFN- PR Newswire) DUBLIN, Jan. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --

The global Software-Defined Networking market is expected to grow from USD 24.5 billion in 2023 to USD 60.2 billion by 2028 at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 19.7%

This market study provides comprehensive coverage of the SDN market across various segments. Its objective is to estimate market size and growth potential within different segments, including offering, SDN Type, application, end-user, vertical, and region.



Software-defined networking (SDN) represents a revolutionary approach to network management and configuration. Unlike traditional networking methods, SDN separates the control plane from the data plane, facilitating centralized network provisioning, management, and automation. This innovative paradigm shift has significantly altered the networking landscape, driving advancements and reshaping industry dynamics.

The exponential surge in data traffic and the widespread adoption of cloud-based services are fueling the demand for agile and scalable network infrastructures. SDN addresses this need by enabling automated provisioning, efficient resource allocation, dynamic traffic management, and enhancing network performance and adaptability.

Numerous global SDN players have recognized the Asia-Pacific region as a strategically significant area due to its substantial IT infrastructure investment capacity. SDN represents a substantial shift in networking technology, with a growing trend of SMEs in Asia-Pacific adopting SDN technologies, leading to economic benefits and fostering prosperity.

The report also conducts a thorough competitive analysis of key market players, offering insights into their company profiles, notable product and business observations, recent developments, and key market strategies.

The report offers a detailed assessment of market shares, growth strategies, and offerings from leading companies such as Cisco (US), Huawei (China), VMWare (US), Dell EMC (US), Juniper Networks (US), IBM (US), Ericsson (Sweden), Ciena (US), HPE (US), Nokia (Finland), Arista Networks (US), Extreme Networks (US), Comcast (US), Citrix (US), NEC (Japan), Oracle (US), Palo Alto Networks (US), NVIDIA (US), Fortinet (US), Fujitsu (Japan), HiveIO (US), Lenovo (Hong Kong), Pica8 (US), Scale Computing (US), Canopus Networks (Australia), Zeetta Networks (UK), Trustgrid (US), and COSGrid Networks (India).

Among offering, services segment to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period

As businesses increasingly rely on digital technologies and data-driven operations, the demand for SDN services continues to expand. The growing demand for expert guidance and integration services in the implementation of SDN solutions within existing infrastructures will also drive the market.

Among the SDN Type, the Open SDN segment holds the highest market share during the forecast period

The key driver for open SDN is vendor neutrality and interoperability. Open SDN solutions adhere to open standards, ensuring compatibility between various vendors' hardware and software components. This vendor-agnostic approach gives businesses the freedom to choose the best-of-breed solutions without being locked into a single vendor. The emphasis on interoperability promotes healthy competition, fosters innovation, and prevents vendor monopolies, making it an attractive choice for industries seeking flexibility and innovation in their network infrastructure.

Premium Insights



Increasing Adoption of Cloud Services and Growth of Data Centers to Drive Market

BFSI Segment to Lead Market During Forecast Period

Software and BFSI Segments to Lead Market in 2023 North America to Dominate Market in 2023

Use Case Analysis



Use Case 1: Cisco Improved Network Segmentation for German Automotive Group

Use Case 2: Juniper Accelerated Activation of Ebay Classifieds Group's Business Platforms

Use Case 3: NEC Helped Kanazawa University Hospital Keep Pace with Rapid Developments Occurring in Clinical Medicine

Use Case 4: HPE Helped Deltion College Drive Growth and Comply with Changing Regulations Use Case 5: Huawei Helped Lincoln University Increase Wired Access Bandwidth by Ten Times

Market Dynamics

Drivers



Need to Simplify Network Management

Need to Optimize CapEx and Reduce OpEx

Rising Demand for Cloud Services, Data Center Consolidation, and Server Virtualization Increasing Need for Enterprise Mobility to Enhance Productivity for Field-based Services

Restraints



Increasing Security Concerns Lack of Skilled Workforce

Opportunities



Growing Adoption of IoT

Rising Implementation of SDN for 5G

Increasing Demand for Hybrid Clouds Development of Open-Source SDN

Challenges



Difficulties in Transitioning from Traditional Network to SDN

Reliability Concerns for SDN Network

Software-Defined Networking Market: Evolution Software-Defined Networking Market: Ecosystem Map

Industry Standards



Open Networking Foundation

Internet Engineering Task Force

Opendaylight

International Telecommunication Union - Telecommunication Standardization Sector

Internet Research Task Force Software-Defined Networking Research Group

Open Virtualization Format

Organization for the Advancement of Structured Information Standards European Telecommunications Standards Institute/ Industry Specification Group - Network Function Virtualization

Technology Analysis



Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Machine Learning (ML)

5G

Edge Computing

Complementary Technologies

Software-Defined Wide Area Networking (SD-WAN)

Network Functions Virtualization (NFV)

Adjacent Technologies

Intent-based Networking (IBN)

Blockchain Containerization and Microservices

Best Practices in Software-Defined Networking Market



Comprehensive Network Assessment

Appropriate SDN Architecture

Open Standards and Interoperability

Network Segmentation and Virtualization Automation and Orchestration

Company Profiles

Key Players



Cisco

Huawei

VMware

Dell EMC

Juniper Networks

IBM

Ericsson

Ciena

HPE

Nokia

Arista Networks Extreme Networks

Other Players



Comcast

Citrix

NEC

Oracle

Palo Alto Networks

NVIDIA

Fortinet

Fujitsu

Hiveio

Lenovo

Pica8

Scale Computing

Canopus Networks

Zeetta Networks

Trustgrid Cosgrid Networks

