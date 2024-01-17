(MENAFN- PR Newswire) NEW YORK, Jan. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The " Warehouse Management Systems Market by Component (Software and Services ), Deployment (Cloud and On premise ), and Geography (North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America) - Forecast and Analysis 2023-2027" report has been added to Technavio's offering.

The potential growth difference for the warehouse management systems market between 2022 and 2027 is USD 2.40 billion .

The rising need for inventory control is notably driving market growth. The global warehouse management system market is being driven by the growing need for inventory management. A warehouse management system (WMS) is a software application designed to manage and streamline warehouse operations including inventory management, order processing, and shipping. Effective inventory control is critical for any business to ensure that it has the correct products in the right quantities available at the appropriate time.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Warehouse Management Systems Market 2023-2027

The Warehouse Management Systems (WMS) market is driven by the growing need for efficient supply chain management. With the rise of e-commerce, there's an increasing demand for robust inventory control, order fulfillment, and logistics management. WMS, integrating technologies like RFID, barcode scanning, and cloud-based solutions, enables real-time tracking and material handling efficiency. Automation in WMS enhances warehouse optimization, streamlining processes like pick and pack, cross-docking, and multi-channel retail. The integration with systems such as ERP, CRM, and mobile WMS, alongside data analytics and forecasting, improves decision-making. Additionally, features like return management, vendor managed inventory (VMI), labor, shipping management, and demand planning cater to specific industry needs, including 3PL, cold chain management, and compliance regulations.

Market Challenge

The high implementation cost of on-premises WMS is a significant challenge hindering market growth.

The cost-effectiveness of implementing on-premises WMS (Warehouse Management System) is higher compared to other enterprise software. However, the salaries of IT staff and infrastructure value of on-premises WMS pose major challenges to the market. In developing economies, the lack of reliable high-quality internet connectivity makes cloud-based WMS unreliable. These factors are the main hindrance to the growth of the market. Moreover, carriers that provide on-premises WMS typically use perpetual licensing, whereas the subscription model is used in the SaaS (Software as a Service) model.

The warehouse management systems market has segmented by Component (Software and Services ), Deployment (Cloud and On premise), and Geography (North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America).





The market share growth by the

software segment

will be significant during the forecast period.

The global market for warehouse management systems refers to software applications that enable businesses to efficiently manage and control their warehouse operations. The software is designed to automate and streamline various processes related to inventory management, such as receiving, storing, picking, packing, shipping, and inventory tracking. The demand for efficient supply chain management solutions is growing across various industries, including retail, e-commerce, healthcare, and manufacturing, which is driving the growth of the warehouse management software market. North

America

is estimated to

account for

35%

of the global market growth during

the forecast period.

Key Companies in the Warehouse Management Systems Market:

3PL Central LLC, Blue Yonder Group Inc., Daifuku Co. Ltd., Dassault Systemes SE, E2open Parent Holdings Inc., Epicor Software Corp., Infor Inc., International Business Machines Corp., Manhattan Associates Inc., Oracle Corp., PSI Software AG, PTC Inc., Reply Spa, SAP SE, Softeon, Tecsys Inc., Vinculum Solutions Pvt. Ltd., Cantaloupe Inc, Datapel Systems, and Mantis Informatics S.A

