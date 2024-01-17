UP University Students Build Replica Of Ram Temple With Diyas

(MENAFN- IANS) Kanpur, Jan 18 (IANS) The students of Fine Arts Department of Chhatrapati Shahuji Maharaj University (CSJMU) in Uttar Pradesh's Kanpur are preparing a replica of the original Ram Temple at Ayodhya using earthen lamps.

This temple will be 101-feet-wide and 175-feet-long and will be illuminated with 51,000 lamps.

Being made under the supervision of Raj Kumar Singh, Head of the Department of Fine Arts, CSJMU, students started preparing the replica 15 days in advance.

The university stadium has been selected to showcase the temple.

CSJMU Vice-Chancellor, Vinay Pathak, said, "The students of Fine Arts Department are preparing a replica of Ram Temple and the special feature it is that the temple's structure is being raised exactly like the newly-constructed temple in Ayodhya."

A continuous recitation of Ramcharitmanas will be organised on January 21 at the Sarveshwar Mahadev Temple located in the campus, which will conclude with the distribution of 'prasad' on January 22, the day of 'Pran Pratishtha' ceremony of Ram Lalla, Pathak added.

