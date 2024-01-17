Wheat Germ Oil Market To Surpass $1 Bn By 2032, Says Global Market Insights Inc

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Major wheat germ oil market participants include Grupo Plimon, Archer Daniels Midland Company, Agroselprom Group, NOW Foods, Priya Chemicals, Henan Kunhua Biological Technology Co. Ltd., Kanta Enterprises Private Limited, Swissol Group, Derma Essentia, Rehab Store, AMT International and Rising Labs India Private Limited.

Jan. 17, 2024



The wheat germ oil market valuation is projected to reach USD 1 billion by 2032, as reported in a research study by Global Market Insights Inc.

The growing awareness of wheat germ oil's nutritional benefits, in line with its antioxidant and medicinal properties, will accelerate business growth over 2023–2032. As consumers seek natural and health-promoting products, the recognition of wheat germ oil as a source of essential nutrients and therapeutic attributes drives its demand. This heightened awareness, which aligns with the increasing preference for wellness, will contribute to market expansion.

For instance, in 2021, research by Harrabi et al. revealed that the anti-inflammatory attributes of wheat germ oil could be linked to bioactive compounds, including octacosanol, β-sitosterol, and α-linolenic acid.

The wheat germ oil market from the specialty stores segment will witness substantial expansion by 2032, driven by increasing consumer awareness of its nutritional benefits. As health-conscious trends rise, specialty stores become key outlets for high-quality and pure wheat germ oil products. The personalized service and focus on wellness in specialty stores will contribute to a heightened consumer preference, positioning this segment as a major player in driving the market growth.

The pharmaceuticals segment will gain a considerable market revenue share by 2032, owing to oil's rich nutritional profile and therapeutic benefits. Wheat germ oil's high content of vitamins, antioxidants, and essential fatty acids makes it a valuable ingredient in pharmaceutical formulations. The increasing recognition of its potential health benefits will position the pharmaceutical segment as a key contributor to the industry growth.

Asia Pacific wheat germ oil market is expected to register a notable CAGR from 2023 to 2032, attributed to the region's rich agricultural landscape and growing awareness of its nutritional benefits. The increasing demand for natural health supplements and skincare products will further propel the market. With a focus on holistic well-being and beauty, the APAC region will emerge as a significant contributor to the escalating consumption of wheat germ oil.

Major companies operating in the wheat germ oil market include Grupo Plimon, Archer Daniels Midland Company, Agroselprom Group, NOW Foods, Priya Chemicals, Henan Kunhua Biological Technology Co. Ltd., Kanta Enterprises Private Limited, Swissol Group, Derma Essentia, Rehab Store, AMT International and Rising Labs India Private Limited.

These players are enhancing their footprint in the wheat germ oil market through strategic investments in research and development. By focusing on product quality and purity and promoting the nutritional advantages of wheat germ oil, these companies attract a broader consumer base. Collaborations with distributors and an emphasis on marketing initiatives contribute to heightened brand visibility, facilitating an increase in market share within the wheat germ oil sector.

For instance, in 2023, according to a study, wheat germ oil exhibits anti-inflammatory capabilities by interacting with FABP4 and modulating the gene expression of PPARα, PPARγ, LPL, LEP, and ADIPOQ genes through regulatory transcription factors. This study revealed that wheat germ oil is beneficial for health due to its anti-inflammatory properties and its modulation of key gene expressions linked to various health factors.

