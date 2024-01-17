Keyboardist/Songwriter Neal Rosner Releases New Album“Kentucky”

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Neal Rosner - Kentucky

ASHEVILLE, NC, USA, January 17, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The new album by Neal Rosner titled“Kentucky” chronicles the artist's 12-year residency in Madisonville, KY. Songs were written between 1972 -2023. Engineered by Steve Baker, a small studio with a big heart, the album is divided into 2 parts: Plain (secular) and With Peanut (semi- religious).Neal plays keyboards, some percussion and vocals. Some terrific local musicians are featured on the album like guitarists Boscoe France, Alonzo Pennington.Says Neal,“I especially like doing the harmonies. When you sing with yourself you often have a good vocal blend.”Songs are written about past and present events...“Micajah”: USA first serial killers,“The Radical”: SLA Shootout in LA 1974“Red and Blue”: written after the 2016 election...political divisions and the curse of social media“Le Cirque Des Enfants”: Children's Circus song.“What is God/ Seed of Abraham”: we are all one.Line-up:Neal Rosner: keyboards, bass and keyboard, percussion, vocalsSteve Baker: engineer, co-producer, percussion.Barb Rosner: backup vocals, spoken word.Alonzo Pennington: guitarBoscoe France: guitarJames Dillingham: guitarIn support of Neal Rosner's new release he will be playing gigs in the Chicago area with his prog-rock ensemble McLuhan.To purchase:For more information:Press inquiries:

Billy James

Glass Onyon PR

+1 828-350-8158

...