Mueller Water Products Nominates Brian Healy To Join Its Board Of Directors

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) ATLANTA, Jan. 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE: MWA) today announced that its Board of Directors has nominated Brian Healy to join the Company's Board, along with other Board nominees, for election at the Company's Annual Meeting of Stockholders on February 28, 2024. With the appointment of Mr. Healy to the Board, the Board would be comprised of 10 directors, nine of whom are independent.



Mr. Healy brings more than 25 years of experience in the financial services industry to the Board. Most recently, from 2019 to 2023, he served as Managing Director and Co-Head of Mergers and Acquisitions in the Americas at Morgan Stanley and was a member of the Investment Banking Management Committee. He previously held various leadership roles at Morgan Stanley, including Global Chief Operating Officer of Investment Banking and Head of Firm Strategy and Execution.

“We are pleased to nominate Brian to Mueller's Board and are confident that his extensive executive leadership experience, strategic planning skills, and financial acumen will bring significant value to our diverse Board,” said Mark O'Brien, Chairman of the Board of Mueller Water Products.“Brian's wealth of experience further strengthens our Board as we work to build on our strong position in the water infrastructure industry and deliver value for our shareholders.”

During his career, Mr. Healy has advised senior management teams and Board directors at public and private companies on numerous strategic transactions, including acquisitions, divestitures, spin-offs, corporate carve-outs, unsolicited proposals, hostile defenses, activist investor defense, special committee assignments, and cross-border transactions. Mr. Healy earned his Bachelor of Science in Commerce from the University of Virginia and an MBA with a concentration in finance from the University of Chicago.

About Mueller Water Products, Inc .

Mueller Water Products, Inc. is a leading manufacturer and marketer of products and services used in the transmission, distribution and measurement of water in North America. Our broad product and service portfolio includes engineered valves, fire hydrants, pipe connection and repair products, metering products, leak detection, pipe condition assessment, pressure management products, and software technology that provides critical water system data. We help municipalities increase operational efficiencies, improve customer service and prioritize capital spending, demonstrating why Mueller Water Products is Where Intelligence Meets Infrastructure®. Visit us at .

Mueller refers to one or more of Mueller Water Products, Inc. (MWP), a Delaware corporation, and its subsidiaries. MWP and each of its subsidiaries are legally separate and independent entities when providing products and services. MWP does not provide products or services to third parties. MWP and each of its subsidiaries are liable only for their own acts and omissions and not those of each other. Mueller brands include Mueller®, Echologics®, Hydro Gate®, Hydro-Guard®, HYMAX®, i2O®, Jones®, Krausz®, Mi®, Milliken®, Pratt®, Pratt Industrial®, SentryxTM, Singer®, and U.S. Pipe Valve & Hydrant. Please see muellerwp/brands to learn more.

