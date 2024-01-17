The Mortgage Calculator Voted #26 Best Place To Work In The United States

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

The Mortgage Calculator is a mortgage lender that was just voted number 26 on Glassdoor's Best Places to Work in 2024 list for small and medium sized companies.

MIAMI, FLORIDA, USA, January 17, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The Mortgage Calculator has been named a winner of Glassdoor's 16th annual Employees' Choice Awards, honoring the Best Places to Work 2024 . Unlike other workplace awards, the Glassdoor Employees' Choice Awards are based on the input of employees who voluntarily provide anonymous feedback on Glassdoor by completing a company review about their job, work environment and employer over the past year. The Mortgage Calculator came in at number 26 on the list of best places to work in the United States for small and medium sized companies.

Loan Officers are flocking to the new lender due to a combination of leads and technology that is not provided at any other company. In addition to the tools provided, the company pays loan officers up to 250bps which is well above industry standard. The Mortgage Calculator built it's own proprietary technology including a custom website, digital 1003 application, CRM, auto dialer, quoting system, and point of sale system. The Mortgage Calculator's proprietary software is also now infused with a mortgage AI assistant called CALVIN. CALVIN helps clients with any questions they may have, while also helping loan officers originate loans in The Mortgage Calculator's system. Loan Officers can run dual automated underwriting in the software and CALVIN will use artificial intelligence to select the best option for the client's scenario.

These tools and leads can instantly grow a loan officer's production and inject new borrowers into their sales cycle. Loan officers who join The Mortgage Calculator are provided with a constant stream of leads. Since the founders of the company originally came from the marketing and lead generation industry, the leads provided are some of the best in the business. With all of these benefits for loan officers, it is no wonder that the company came out as one of the top 26 companies to work for in the entire country!

About The Mortgage Calculator:

The Mortgage Calculator is a licensed Mortgage Lender (NMLS #2377459) that specializes in using technology to enable borrowers to access both Conventional and Non-QM mortgage loan programs with over 100 banks and partners. Using The Mortgage Calculator proprietary technology, borrowers can instantly price and quote thousands of mortgage loan programs in just a few clicks. Our team of over 350 licensed Mortgage Loan Originators can assist our customers with Conventional, FHA, VA and USDA mortgages as well as access thousands of mortgage programs using Alternative Income Documentation such as Bank Statement Mortgages, P&L Mortgages, Asset Based Mortgage Programs, No Ratio CDFI Loan Programs, DSCR Investor Mortgages, Commercial Mortgages, Fix and Flip Mortgages and thousands more! To apply for a mortgage please visit

