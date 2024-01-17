George Magazine Welcomes Suzie Crudo To The Team

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)
HOT SPRINGS, ARKANSAS, USA, January 17, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- George Magazine would like to welcome Suzie Crudo, a seasoned professional with over 40 years in personal service and real estate, brings a wealth of experience to George Magazine's advertising Department as the new Manager of Advertising and Business Development. As the former owner of successful businesses in Brooklyn, Suzie is well-versed in developing lasting client relationships. Her achievements as a Central Florida Realtor, including numerous awards, showcase her exceptional sales and production skills. With a unique approach to advertising and business development, Suzie, in collaboration with George Magazine, is poised to elevate your product or service to new levels of exposure.
