billion

from 2022 to 2027, growing at a CAGR of over 10.15%.

The automotive sunroof market is concentrated owing to the presence of many global and regional companies. A few prominent companies that offer automotive sunroof market are AGC Inc., Aisin Corp., Automotive Sunroof Customcraft Inc., BAIC Group, BOS GmbH and Co. KG, CIE Automotive SA, Inteva Products LLC, Johnan Manufacturing Inc., Magna International Inc., Mitsuba Corp., Nippon Sheet Glass Co. Ltd., Shanghai Mobitech Co. Ltd., Webasto SE, Wuhu Motiontec Automotive Technology Co. Ltd., Wuxi Ming Fang AutoMobile Parts Industry Co. Ltd., and Yachiyo Industry Co. Ltd.

Global Automotive Sunroof Market 2023-2027

Company Offering:



BOS GmbH and Co. KG -

The company offers automotive sunroofs that are mainly used for modern vehicles.

CIE Automotive SA -

The company offers an automotive sunroof that can be opened at the touch of a button to any desired position.

Inteva Products LLC -

The company offers an automotive sunroof that is equipped with aerodynamic wind deflector with full power operation. For details on companies and their offerings –

By Geography, the market is classified as APAC, Europe, North America, Middle East and Africa, and South America. APAC will have the largest share of the market. The region will

contribute 45% to the growth of the global market during the forecast period.

APAC leads the automotive sunroof market's growth, driven by major contributions from China, India, South Korea, and Japan. With high passenger car sales in the region, the increased adoption of sunroofs in sedan, hatchback, and SUV segments propels market expansion. Consumer preference shifting toward vehicle aesthetics and advanced features further boosts sunroof adoption, fostering market growth in APAC.

Impactful driver-

Growing popularity of SUVs

Key Trend - Growing popularity of polycarbonate applications Major Challenges

- Cost pressures



Market Segmentation

The

luxury passenger vehicles segment will

contribute the largest share of the market.

Luxury vehicles pioneer cutting-edge automotive tech, setting trends for mid-range cars. Low price sensitivity in this market fuels innovation, promoting sunroof advancements like solar tech and noise reduction. As innovators, luxury car buyers drive early adoption of new features, ensuring the segment's significant revenue contribution despite lower volume compared to mid-range vehicles.

The automotive sunroof market, catering to luxury and economy vehicles, including sedans, SUVs, and convertibles, has evolved significantly. Incorporating various types like panoramic, electric, manual, glass, and polycarbonate sunroofs, it responds to diverse consumer preferences and market trends. OEMs and aftermarket sectors innovate in automotive design, focusing on safety features, noise reduction, energy efficiency, and UV light filtering. Advanced sunroofs, like inbuilt sunroofs, spoiler sunroofs, pop-up sunroofs, tilt-and-slide sunroofs, equipped with rain sensors, climate control, and smart glass technology, enhance vehicle customization and aerodynamics. Global regulations, supply chain dynamics, and environmental impact considerations are reshaping the market, with an emphasis on sustainability in sunroof manufacturing and design.

