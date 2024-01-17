Resecurity Appoints Chris Mancuso As Vice President Of Global Channels And Alliances

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) LOS ANGELES, Jan. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --

Resecurity, a cybersecurity solutions provider protecting Fortune 100 and government agencies globally, announces the appointment of Chris Mancuso as Vice President of Global Channels and Alliances . A seasoned industry veteran with a distinguished career, Chris brings a wealth of experience and expertise to Resecurity, having previously served in key roles at industry giants such as Cisco Systems, IBM, and Microsoft.

Chris Mancuso, VP Global Channels & Alliances

Chris Mancuso's professional journey began at Cisco Systems, where he excelled as a Channel Sales Manager. During his tenure, he played a pivotal role in successful global partner network development, reseller training, and partner sales activities, establishing a solid foundation for his future endeavors. With over 13 years at IBM, Chris Mancuso served as the Security Solutions Channels and Alliances Leader, specifically in the capacity of North America Channel, Alliance & OEM Leader. His leadership was instrumental in creating innovative routes to market for IBM, from conceptualizing business models to executing against key performance indicators (KPIs). Chris effectively managed a team of Channel Account Managers, driving them to consistently surpass all goals set before them.

Notably, Chris Mancuso's proficiency extends to building robust partner networks and channel sales ecosystems. His extensive work with Managed Threat Detection and Response (MDR) providers such as Trustwave, ZeroFox, and Critical Start showcases his commitment to excellence. In his most recent role as Microsoft Alliance Manager (Security), Chris successfully spearheaded statewide partner ecosystems with Microsoft, achieving remarkable success in MDR channel sales.

Resecurity recognizes Chris Mancuso's strategic acumen and deep industry knowledge as invaluable assets that align seamlessly with the company's vision for growth and innovation. As Vice President of Global Channels and Alliances, Chris will play a pivotal role in expanding Resecurity's reach and influence across the cybersecurity landscape in multiple regions.

"With a track record of successful leadership at Cisco Systems and IBM, Chris brings a wealth of experience to Resecurity. His ability to drive teams toward surpassing goals and implementing effective strategies is a cornerstone of his success," said Gene Yoo, CEO of Resecurity .

" Chris Mancuso has a proven history of creating new routes to market, a skill that will be instrumental in Resecurity's mission to expand its global footprint and market presence," said Christian Lees, CTO of Resecurity .

