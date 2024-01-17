Sonoco Announces Conference Call Discussing Fourth Quarter 2023 Results And 2024 Investor Day Meeting

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) HARTSVLLE, S.C., Jan. 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sonoco Products Company (“Sonoco” or the“Company”)(NYSE: SON), one of the largest global sustainable packaging companies, will announce fourth quarter 2023 and annual 2023 results on Wednesday, February 14, 2024 after the market closes and host a conference call to discuss these results on Thursday, February 15, 2024 at 8:30 AM Eastern Time.



Sonoco 2023 Q4 Earnings Call: Date: February 15, 2024 Event Time: 8:30 AM to 9:30 AM ET Audio Dial-In: To listen via telephone, please register in advance at Webcast Link:

Sonoco will host an Investor Day on Thursday, February 22, 2024 at Convene, 75 Rockefeller Plaza in New York City. The Investor Day meeting will be held in a hybrid format, in person in New York City and online as a simultaneous webcast. Registration and breakfast will begin at 8 AM ET and the event will begin at 9 AM ET. The event will include presentations and Q&A with members of the executive leadership team.

Sonoco 2024 Investor Day Details:

Date: February 22, 2024 Breakfast Onsite: 8 AM to 9 AM ET Live Event Time: 9 AM to 1 PM ET Address: 75 Rockefeller Plaza City: New York, New York Live Event Registration: In-Person Registration – Deadline to register is February, 6, 2024. Audience Dial-In: To listen via telephone, please register in advance at After registration, all telephone participants will receive the dial-in number along with a unique PIN number that can be used to access the call. Webcast Link:

A live audio webcast of both events along with supporting materials will be available on the Sonoco Investor Relations website at . A webcast replay will be available on the Company's website following each call.

Lisa Weeks

Vice President of Investor Relations & Communications

843-383-7524

