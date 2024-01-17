Tenacore Welcomes Rodgerick Williams As Director Of Corporate Accounts

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

- Riley Van HofwegenCOSTA MESA, CALIFORNIA , UNITED STATES , January 17, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Tenacore LLC, a leader in healthcare technology management and service, is excited to announce the addition of Rodgerick Williams to our team as the new Director of Corporate Accounts. He brings a wealth of experience and expertise in healthcare technology management, capital administration, sales and procurement, Williams is poised to make significant contributions to our corporate and national account strategy.Williams joins Tenacore LLC from Houston Methodist, where he was director of capital equipment management. His impressive background in healthcare technology management, including his work with Tenet Healthcare, CHS, and Advent Health, makes him ideally suited for solutions-based and consultative-oriented selling into the healthcare administration channel.“We are thrilled to have Rodgerick join our team,” said Riley Van Hofwegen, President of Tenacore LLC.“His keen knowledge of medical devices and lifecycle maintenance will be invaluable as we continue to expand our footprint within major hospital systems and independent delivery networks. His ability to navigate the often murky waters of healthcare supply chain and materials management will allow Tenacore a broader approach with our commercial efforts, ultimately allowing hospitals to make more empowered and informative decisions.”In his new role, Williams will be responsible for growing Tenacore's commercial strategy as it relates to larger hospital systems and healthcare administrative decision making. He is expected to play a crucial role in developing brand awareness and shedding light on areas for improved purchasing channels with hospital leadership. This aligns closely with the company's strategy, to connect Tenacore's offerings with the needs of healthcare facilities on a broader scale.“I am excited to partner with a strong organization such as Tenacore LLC,” said Williams.“During these trying financial times with lower reimbursement rates, record inflation, and supply cost increases, I look forward to bringing my experience and knowledge in providing effective solutions; and also connecting healthcare leaders with effective cost savings and cost avoidance products and services.”Williams holds a master's degree in health and healthcare administration/management from the University of Alabama at Birmingham.About Tenacore LLCTenacore is an ISO-certified healthcare technology management company providing clinical equipment lifecycle solutions to the global healthcare provider community. With over 20 years of specialization in depot-based service and repair of a broad range of medical equipment, Tenacore offers a quality, cost-effective alternative to site-based service. Leveraging their industry expertise, Tenacore also provides a comprehensive offering of replacement parts, OEM-compatible cables and sensors, new and used medical equipment, and biomedical test equipment.

