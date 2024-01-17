Hors Pair Social Presents The Ottawa Black Creatives Hub Performing Arts Showcase

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Join us on February 20th for an evening of Black Art and Black Excellence at the Ottawa Black Creatives Hub Performing Arts Showcase

This art show will feature some of the best black emerging artists in Ottawa and will include performances in music, poetry, dance, storytelling, film and more.

OTTAWA, ONTARIO, CANADA, January 17, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Hors Pair Social is proud to present The Ottawa Black Creatives Hub Performing Arts Showcase hosted in collaboration with the Ottawa Arts Council and The Algonquin Students' Association. The event will be held at the Algonquins Commons Theatre on February 20th 2024. Tickets are available on TicketMaster which you can also access via the Hors Pair Social website.About the show:To celebrate Black History Month, Hors Pair Social will be presenting the Ottawa Black Creatives Hub Performing Arts Showcase, an art show featuring some of the best black emerging artists in Ottawa. This showcase will feature performances in music, poetry, dance, storytelling, film and more. In addition, there will be speakers representing various artistic organizations such the Ottawa Music Industry Coalition and the Cranium Festival.Our partners:The Ottawa Arts CouncilThe Algonquins' Student AssociationThe Algonquin Commons TheatreYouth Action NowThe City Of OttawaArtist Lineup:Grey Bisson - MusicN'nerjie - MusicSommer Knight - PoetryMalaïka Urbani - DanceChloe Bonnet - DanceMiss Mcleod - MusicChristjay - MusicKingH509 - MusicNoni - PoetryMxzy - MusicOlivia Onuk - Poetry and MusicCarleton Afro Dance Crew AKA CADC - DanceJacqui Du Toit - StorytellingFitch Jean - FilmKiera Meeks - FilmAbout the Ottawa Black Creatives Hub:The Ottawa Black Creatives Hub is a social club within Hors Pair Social for black creatives in the capital. We aim to create spaces where creatives can link up, learn, network and showcase their art. Our three main goals are:Professional Development: supporting creatives in their professional development with panels, workshops and other educational events and toolsRelationship-building: creating spaces where creatives can connect and network safely in a comfortable environmentShowcasing Black Art and Creativity: creating platforms and events where creatives and artists can showcase their art (such as the performing arts showcase)About Hors Pair SocialHors Pair Social is a social group and events company based in Ottawa. Founder and community-builder Sharlène Clarke created Hors Pair Social to respond to the gap in entertainment for young black adults in the capital by hosting curated social and entertainment events. Hors Pair Social was nominated as the best event planning company in the 2023 Ottawa Awards hosted by Faces Magazine.About the Ottawa Arts Council: Established in 1982, the Ottawa Arts Council (the Council) is a bilingual service organization that advances, promotes and advocates for the arts in Ottawa. As a commitment to BIPOC artists the council created the Mandala Project: an initiative focused on showcasing the work of artists and collectives from equity-seeking communities. Mandala is an initiative launched in response to the call from Ottawa's IBPOC Arts Community for stronger representation and advocacy within the arts sector. Thanks to this initiative they will be supporting the Ottawa Black Creatives' Hub Performing Arts Showcase. For more information on the council: For more information on the Mandala Project: mandala-projectGeneral Info:Date: February 20th, 2024Location: Algonquins Commons Theatre - Robert C. Gillett Student Commons1385 Woodroffe Ave Room E 104, Nepean, ON K2G 1V8 Ottawa, ONAdmission: Attendees will be able to purchase tickets online will also be available at the door.Media: There will be a limited number of media passes available reserve a pass please send Jenna, the Theatre Marketing Coordinator an email at ... with subject line: 'Media Pass - OBCH Showcase'. When emailing Jenna, please clarify if you need a media pass and/or a reviewer ticket. A media pass allows you to take photographs and a reviewer allows you to attend the show without taking pictures (for an article for ex.)Press Contact:Sharlène Clarke | ... | 613-602-1439

