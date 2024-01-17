Sentinel Capital Partners To Acquire Insignia Portfolio Company Market Performance Group

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) WALNUT CREEK, Calif., Jan. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Insignia Capital Group is pleased to announce it has completed the sale of portfolio company Market Performance Group ("MPG" or the "Company") to affiliates of Sentinel Capital Partners ("Sentinel").



Founded in 2002, Market Performance Group is a highly regarded omnichannel commerce agency providing a full suite of outsourced services to blue-chip and high-growth CPG companies. MPG's client roster includes some of the most admired Fortune 500 and private companies in the food and beverage, personal care, home goods and over-the-counter healthcare industries.

Insignia Capital Group invested in Market Performance Group in December 2020. Since then, the Company has tripled revenue, scaling to over 450 employees, nationwide. Together, Insignia and MPG made significant investments in the organization and completed seven highly strategic acquisitions, all of which accelerated the company's growth and strengthened its service offering, providing better outcomes for MPG's clients.



In addition to the sale transaction, Insignia is pleased to announce it has made a new investment in MPG in partnership with Sentinel out of Insignia's most recent fund.



"It has been an honor to partner with Market Performance Group during a period of such transformative growth. Over the last three years, management's execution of the strategic plan we laid out at the outset of our partnership has been nothing short of world-class. We look forward to continuing our support of this fantastic business alongside Sentinel," said Tony Broglio, Partner at Insignia Capital Group.



"The team at Insignia were fantastic partners during a period of incredible change at Market Performance

Group. We're grateful for their support and commitment to our vision," said George Cleary, CEO of Market Performance Group. "We're excited for the next chapter in MPG's journey and eager to execute on the major opportunities ahead with Sentinel and Insignia."



Canaccord Genuity served as exclusive financial advisor and Kirkland & Ellis LLP and DLA Piper served as legal counsel to Insignia and Market Performance Group.



About Market Performance Group



Market Performance Group, LLC is a highly-regarded company, providing clients with a full spectrum of outsource services for the CPG Industry. Founded in 2002, Market Performance Group has a long track record of delivering value, growth, and innovative solutions to clients, with a focus on providing strategically advantaged consumer, category, and retailer insight-driven recommendations that can be successfully implemented in market. Services are offered through two verticals, including Omnichannel Commerce and Business Strategy & Consulting.

Business Strategy & Consulting. For more information, please visit

