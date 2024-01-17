Kodiak Technologies And Roush Combine Capabilities To Power The Next Generation Of Industrial Snow Blowers

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) DETROIT, Jan. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Kodiak Technologies is leveraging Roush's suite of mobility services – including design, engineering, prototyping, and testing to power Kodiak's next generation of Industrial Snow Blowers. Development of Kodiak's first hybrid models are planned for delivery in 2025. To meet demand for more environmentally sustainable snow removal equipment, pre-orders will be accepted in the second quarter and throughout 2024 to replace fleets of aging and inefficient diesel-powered snow removal equipment. For the last three years, Kodiak America, the leading manufacturer of diesel-powered snow blowers, and Kodiak Technologies worked closely together to meet 2030 sustainability goals. Those goals included lower cost of maintenance, higher performance, and carbon neutrality.

With the support of lead investor John Schultz of Bootleg Advisors, Kodiak and Roush are developing the EV prototype. Schultz said "At Bootleg we've made it our business to find and support early-stage companies in and around energy transition. Kodiak Tech has a great team and the right technology – their collaboration with Roush underscores why we made the investment here."

Through the prototype testing phase Roush and Kodiak will explore questions such as: Which federal and state incentives exist to help Kodiak's customers pay for snowblower upgrades? How will carbon reductions be calculated? What is the impact of a hybrid or EV fleet to an airport authority or State Department of Transportation?

Roush is part of many success stories in this transformative area of conversions from diesel power to electricity. A recent example was the launch of the Los Angeles Bureau of Street Services' Center for Green Innovation. Roush utilized the Ford F-650 platform to develop a battery electric truck was one of several zero-emissions vehicles that StreetsLA demonstrated, including trucks and street sweepers, along with its planned green initiatives.

Today, Roush and Kodiak Technologies announced a collaboration to build the first prototype and achieve sustainability goals. Salomon Belilty, President of Kodiak Technologies added "Helping Kodiak decarbonize and become sustainable is what we are all about at Kodiak Technologies. We imagine airports and cities of the future with even cleaner air, lower costs, and greater equipment reliability. Kodiak is laser focused on leadership in industrial snow blowing while exploring expansion into construction and mining equipment."

When it comes to clean mobility, Roush is the leader in the moving industry with advanced technologies. Roush encompasses 48 years of developing both prototype and product vehicle technology for the automotive, specialty vehicle and even defense markets. Roush has government affairs expertise in federal and state legislation. Kodiak plans on partnering with current and new customers to target federal, state, and local authorities with infrastructure funding to map a solution for more efficient and sustainable snow removal.

About Kodiak Technologies

Founded in 1998, Kodiak America has been designing, developing, and distributing premier snow blowers, runway sweepers, push plows, and railway blowers for various industries and markets. Kodiak America's products are known for their durability, performance, and innovation. Kodiak vehicles and equipment are utilized by the FAA, State, Federal and International Departments of Transportation. Kodiak's vision is to be the world leader in snow removal solutions.

About Roush

For close to 50 years, Roush has boldly imagined and created remarkable solutions for some of the world's greatest organizations. We dream, design, engineer, test, and deliver extraordinary products for customers in the advanced mobility, aerospace, defense, and theme park industries. Roush is unique in its ability to leverage services across the complete product development cycle, solving customers' most complex challenges and accelerating critical product launch targets.



SOURCE Chang Industrial