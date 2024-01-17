Cohen & Steers Announces Retirement Of William Scapell, Head Of Fixed Income And Preferred Securities, Effective August 1, 2024

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Elaine Zaharis-Nikas to succeed William Scapell as Head of Fixed Income and Preferred Securities following over 20 years of partnership

NEW YORK, Jan. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE: CNS ) announced today that William Scapell, Head of Fixed Income and Preferred Securities, will retire from the firm and investment management on August 1, 2024 after more than 20 years of service at Cohen & Steers and 30 years in finance, including his work at Merrill Lynch and with the Federal Reserve. Elaine Zaharis-Nikas, who currently serves as a Senior Portfolio Manager, will succeed William Scapell and will be promoted to Head of Fixed Income and Preferred Securities, effective April 1, 2024. Mr. Scapell will remain a Senior Portfolio Manager on preferred securities strategies and funds until his retirement.

Ms. Zaharis-Nikas joined Cohen & Steers in 2003 as part of the launch of the Fixed Income and Preferred Securities business with Mr. Scapell. Her promotion reflects her consistent track record of generating alpha, her experience managing the firm's investment vehicles and client accounts and her leadership among the Fixed Income and Preferred Securities team. This transition reflects Cohen & Steers' commitment to succession planning and building the firm's next generation of leaders.

Joe Harvey, Chief Executive Officer and President, said:

"Bill and Elaine helped launch Cohen & Steers' Fixed Income and Preferred Securities business more than 20 years ago as an extension of the firm's focus on REITs to deliver unique income and total return strategies for investors. Cohen & Steers has attained significant market share in preferred securities under Bill and Elaine's leadership. We thank Bill for his two decades of dedication to our firm and wish him the best in retirement. We also congratulate Elaine and look forward to continued growth under her leadership."

As Head of Fixed Income and Preferred Securities, Ms. Zaharis-Nikas will lead the firm's fixed income and preferred securities investments and teams globally. She will report to Jon Cheigh, Chief Investment Officer.

Jon Cheigh, Chief Investment Officer, said:

"Elaine has played an essential role in developing an industry-leading preferred securities business that has innovated differentiated, alternative income strategies that consistently deliver alpha and income for our clients. Her 20+ years of partnership with Bill and leadership experience led to her being identified as Bill's successor years ago. We sincerely want to thank Bill for his dedication, investment acumen, vision and mentorship of Elaine as his successor."

Ms. Zaharis-Nikas will remain Senior Portfolio Manager for the firm's Preferred Securities and Fixed Income strategies, managing a team of three portfolio managers including Jerry Dorost, Robert Kastoff and Raquel McLean as well as four research professionals. The portfolio management team averages over 15 years of experience at the firm and is supported by a team of traders led by Austin Fagan, a dedicated fixed income trader who has traded for the team since 2003.

For more information about Cohen & Steers, please visit .



About Cohen & Steers. Cohen & Steers is a leading global investment manager specializing in real assets and alternative income, including real estate, preferred securities, infrastructure, resource equities, commodities, as well as multi-strategy solutions. Founded in 1986, the firm is headquartered in New York City, with offices in London, Dublin, Hong Kong, Tokyo and Singapore.

Website: class="dnr">Symbols:NYSE: CNS , RFI, RQI, LDP, RLTY, RNP, UTF, PSF, PTA

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release and other statements that Cohen & Steers may make may contain forward looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, which reflect the Company's current views with respect to, among other things, the Company's operations and financial performance. You can identify these forward-looking statements by the use of words such as "outlook," "believes," "expects," "potential," "may," "will," "should," "seeks," "predicts," "intends," "plans," "estimates," "anticipates" or the negative versions of these words or other comparable words. Such forward-looking statements are subject to various risks and uncertainties. Accordingly, there are or will be important factors that could cause actual outcomes or results to differ materially from those indicated in these forward-looking statements. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or review any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise.

SOURCE Cohen & Steers, Inc.