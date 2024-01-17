Brown & Brown, Inc. Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) DAYTONA BEACH, Fla., Jan. 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE: BRO) announces that the board of directors has declared a regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.13 per share. The dividend is payable on February 14, 2024, to shareholders of record on February 2, 2024.



Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE: BRO) is a leading insurance brokerage firm, delivering risk management solutions to individuals and businesses since 1939. With approximately 16,000 teammates and 500+ locations worldwide, we are committed to providing innovative strategies to help protect what our customers value most. For more information or to find an office near you, please visit bbinsurance.

