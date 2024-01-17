Business Solutions Marketing Group Launches Targeted Email Newsletters For Law Firms

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) Engage Past Clients, Drive Growth: BSMG's New Legal Newsletters

- Linda DonnellyMECHANICSBURG, PA, UNITED STATES, January 17, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Business Solutions Marketing Group Launches Targeted Email Newsletters for Former ClientsBusiness Solutions Marketing Group (BSMG), a leading digital marketing agency in Mechanicsburg, PA, today announced the launch of a new service specifically designed for their former clients in the legal field: Targeted Email Newsletters."Staying connected with past clients is paramount to building lasting relationships," says Linda Donnelly, owner of BSMG. "With our new Targeted Email Newsletters, we're offering former clients a cost-effective and impactful way to re-engage with their audience, showcase their expertise, and drive growth."BSMG's newsletters are tailored to each client's specific practice area and target audience, ensuring content is relevant and engaging. Key features include:Compelling legal content: BSMG's team of in-house legal writers will create informative and engaging content, including case summaries, legal updates, industry insights, and thought leadership pieces.Targeted distribution: Leveraging BSMG's data expertise, newsletters will be distributed to the client's existing email list, ensuring reach to the most relevant audience.Branding and design: Newsletters will be personalized with the client's branding and include visually appealing design elements to enhance readership.Performance tracking: BSMG will provide detailed reports on open rates, click-through rates, and other key metrics, allowing clients to track the effectiveness of their campaigns.This new service is particularly valuable for legal professionals, who require consistent communication with potential and existing clients to build trust and authority. BSMG's newsletters provide a targeted and efficient way to achieve this, without the burden of managing the content creation and distribution process themselves."We're excited to see how this new service benefits our former clients in the legal community," says Linda Donnelly. "We believe Targeted Email Newsletters offer a valuable resource to stay top-of-mind, strengthen client relationships, and ultimately drive business growth."About Business Solutions Marketing GroupBusiness Solutions Marketing Group is a full-service digital marketing agency dedicated to helping businesses, with a strong focus on legal professionals, achieve their online goals. With a team of experienced and passionate professionals, BSMG offers a comprehensive range of services, including SEO, Video Marketing, social media marketing, website design, and now, Targeted Email Newsletters for former clients. Located in Mechanicsburg, PA, BSMG serves clients throughout the United States.Contact:Linda DonnellyOwner, Business Solutions Marketing Group

