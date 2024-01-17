Divorce With Respect Weektm Set For March 4 Through March 8, 2024

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Divorce With Respect Week 2024 will run from March 4-8

During Divorce With Respect Week, March 4 - 8, 2024, Collaborative Divorce professionals nationwide will join to promote collaborative divorce.

UNITED STATES , January 17, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Divorce With Respect Week TM 2024 is right around the corner. Couples that are facing the reality of divorce will have the opportunity to talk to a divorce professional for free to learn more about their options for how to handle their divorce. From March 4-8, Collaborative Divorce professionals nationwide will offer 30-minute free virtual consultations for anyone seeking a better way to untie the knot. Consultations are available by visiting .One of those options is the Collaborative Divorce process, which allows couples to divorce without the messy process of going to court. In Collaborative Divorce, each side has their own attorney along with a neutral financial professional, a divorce coach, and in some cases a child specialist to be the voice of the child during the divorce. The goal is for clients to address their goals and interests and to resolve their divorce issues in a private setting. The process is better for families and typically yields a better result than would be available through the litigated divorce process.Joining Divorce With Respect WeekTM 2024 are Collaborative Professionals in-California-Connecticut-Illinois-Kansas-Massachusetts-Missouri-New Jersey-Tennessee-Texas-Vermont-WashingtonTo learn more about Collaborative Divorce, visit . You can also schedule a consultation with a participating professional through the website.

