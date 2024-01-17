Fortune 500 International Logistics Firm Helps Small US Business Survive The Freight Crises

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)
OpenUpWindows logo
OpenUp Windows New Construction and Renovation How anyone can lose a crate the size of a baby grand piano is a mystery to me”
- Ed PageMONTGOMERY, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, January 17, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- OpenUpWindows, Mike Kogan, Brand Manager:
Even before the pandemic, shipping by freight was a nightmare for small businesses; high prices, late and lost deliveries were the norm. The pandemic just made it worse.
OpenUp ® Windows, a small US manufacturer of custom kitchen pass through gas strut windows, have built a reputation for producing any size OpenUp® window in four to six weeks. Many companies in this category average 12 weeks or more.
“Imagine the frustration of your team producing a bespoke product in less than 6 weeks, only to have your shipper deliver late, damaged, or not at all. How anyone can lose a crate the size of a baby grand piano is a mystery to me”. Says Ed Page , founder, and CEO of Mullionz LLC, the owner of OpenUp®.“We added wireless trackers to our crates in order to stem the losses, which would have put us out of business, if not for the understanding of our customers and Kuehne+Nagel International."
OpenUp® is built on leveraging technology, including sales which are handled online; direct to consumer or contractor (D2C), through an informative website OpenUpWindows. A novel approach that is catching on in the home improvement sector. No stores, no dealers, or scoundrels to increase the price.“It was during a search for a provider of real time, online freight quotes that we found Kuehne+Nagel International.” Says Ed Page.
Since signing on with Kuehne+Nagel in early 2023, the company reports that every delivery has been made on time. No damages and zero losses.“Even more surprising, is that K+N is a logistics company using the same carriers that used to lose our shipments when we booked through brokers.” Says Adam Barkley, OpenUp® Production Manager.
Kuehne+Nagel helped OpenUp® to survive the freight crises and thrive in 2023. With their organization and pre-negotiated freight rates, they have allowed OpenUp® to compete with their west coast rivals and provide worldwide shipping at better than reasonable rates.
Mike Kogan, Brand Manager
OpenUp® Windows
...
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
YouTube
MENAFN17012024003118003196ID1107734651
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.