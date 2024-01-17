Fortune 500 International Logistics Firm Helps Small US Business Survive The Freight Crises

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

- Ed PageMONTGOMERY, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, January 17, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- OpenUpWindows, Mike Kogan, Brand Manager:Even before the pandemic, shipping by freight was a nightmare for small businesses; high prices, late and lost deliveries were the norm. The pandemic just made it worse.OpenUp ® Windows, a small US manufacturer of custom kitchen pass through gas strut windows, have built a reputation for producing any size OpenUp® window in four to six weeks. Many companies in this category average 12 weeks or more.“Imagine the frustration of your team producing a bespoke product in less than 6 weeks, only to have your shipper deliver late, damaged, or not at all. How anyone can lose a crate the size of a baby grand piano is a mystery to me”. Says Ed Page , founder, and CEO of Mullionz LLC, the owner of OpenUp®.“We added wireless trackers to our crates in order to stem the losses, which would have put us out of business, if not for the understanding of our customers and Kuehne+Nagel International."OpenUp® is built on leveraging technology, including sales which are handled online; direct to consumer or contractor (D2C), through an informative website OpenUpWindows. A novel approach that is catching on in the home improvement sector. No stores, no dealers, or scoundrels to increase the price.“It was during a search for a provider of real time, online freight quotes that we found Kuehne+Nagel International.” Says Ed Page.Since signing on with Kuehne+Nagel in early 2023, the company reports that every delivery has been made on time. No damages and zero losses.“Even more surprising, is that K+N is a logistics company using the same carriers that used to lose our shipments when we booked through brokers.” Says Adam Barkley, OpenUp® Production Manager.Kuehne+Nagel helped OpenUp® to survive the freight crises and thrive in 2023. With their organization and pre-negotiated freight rates, they have allowed OpenUp® to compete with their west coast rivals and provide worldwide shipping at better than reasonable rates.

