Mercury Simplifies Its Organizational Structure To Align With Strategy, Appoints Chief Operating Officer

Mercury will go from having two divisions to one unified structure that incorporates multiple business units and supporting functions. With this change, the company named Roger Wells Chief Operating Officer, effective January 22, reporting to Mercury Chairman and CEO Bill Ballhaus.

“Consolidating into a single, simplified organization is an important step toward converting our strong pipeline and bookings to deliver results for all stakeholders, and we expect to further optimize our structure in the year ahead,” said Bill Ballhaus.“This integrated approach will clarify accountability, eliminate redundancy, and leverage our unique, end-to-end Mercury Processing Platform for growth.”

“In his previous role leading our Microelectronics division, Roger delivered strong results and demonstrated an exceptional aptitude for scaling business operations and expanding and converting pipeline opportunities. I am very pleased that he has taken on this role as we continue to transform the company.”

The simplification of Mercury's structure is also reflected in changes made to streamline the leadership team. Chief Growth Officer Christine Harbison and EVP of Execution Excellence Allen Couture will be leaving Mercury. They will stay on for a short period to help ensure a seamless transition to the new organizational structure.

“Christine and Allen made significant contributions to help mature our business and build the foundation for our next chapter,” said Ballhaus.“We are grateful for their efforts.”

