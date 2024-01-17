Learn About Plants And Gardening This Winter With Classes At Bath Garden Center

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) Twenty-two different classes are available from January through March

FORT COLLINS, CO, UNITED STATES, January 17, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Bath Garden Center & Nursery , a family-operated nursery and garden center, is excited to offer twenty-two classes to battle the winter blues. With a wide variety of classes, participants can learn a new skill, take care of houseplants better, or learn to cultivate a garden with greater success.Bath Garden Center has several unique classes to help attendees develop practical skills, such as pruning, irrigation, and composting. Those looking for a creative way to stay out of the winter weather can learn to build their own terrarium, create a succulent garden, or transform a terra cotta pot into a disco ball planter! Bath Garden Center also has houseplant-specific classes to help participants discover how to better care for their houseplants, broaden their plant-growing knowledge, and explore more advanced plants and growing techniques. Their classes cater to people of all ages, from kids who want to create fairy gardens to millennials looking to make their own macrame to seasoned gardeners looking to improve their landscapes and garden areas. This winter, there's a class for everyone at Bath Garden Center!Bath Garden Center & Nursery is pleased to offer a variety of diverse and exciting classes to beat the winter blues.About the Company:Bath Garden Center & Nursery, a locally owned and family-operated nursery and garden center, has been proudly serving Fort Collins and other communities in Northern Colorado for over 55 years. Founded in 1965, Tom Bath started it all with a pickup truck and just a few tools. Bath Garden Center & Nursery originally started out as a small landscaping company. Using property purchased simply to store trees, perennial plants, and landscaping equipment, the land quickly evolved and grew into the thriving retail business it is today. Bath Garden Center & Nursery offers high-quality garden tools, flowers, soil, and more. All plants, vegetables, herbs, and flowers are naturally grown in Bath Garden Center & Nursery's greenhouses or sourced from reputable growers in the area. Providing a variety of helpful and unique services such as plant delivery, houseplant potting, and landscaping services, Bath Garden Center & Nursery is available for all gardening needs.

