APA Round Awards Wintershall Dea 13 Licences

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) LONDON, UK, January 17, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The Royal Norwegian Ministry of Petroleum and Energy has awarded Wintershall Dea 13 exploration licences as part of the 2023 Awards in Predefined Areas (APA) licensing round. The oil and gas company will be the operator of five of the licences and a partner in eight. Most of the 19 discoveries Wintershall has participated in since 2019 were issued in APA rounds.



Michael Zechner, Managing Director Wintershall Dea Norge:“In terms of our operated fields, in the last two years we have begun production on Dvalin and Nova, and we will start production on Dvalin North and Maria Phase 2 in the coming years. Most of these developments began with our gaining of licences through awards in previous APA rounds. The continued development of fields ensures that we can supply much needed gas to Europe and especially Germany, where Norway was the most important gas supplier in 2023."



Three of the licences Wintershall Dea is set to participate in are located in the North Sea, one of which it will operate. The remaining ten, including four set to be operated by the company, are in the Norwegian Sea. The latter are located within the Vøring Basin, which is home to the Aasta Hansteen field where Wintershall has an interest, as well as the Haltenbanken area, housing the Wintershall-operated Maria and Dvalin fields. The North Sea awards, meanwhile, are situated close to Wintershall's Nova and Vega fields in the Q35 area, and close to the Snorre field in the Tampen Area. Wintershall operates Nova and Vega, and is a partner in Snorre.



German BASF owns 72.7% of Wintershall Dea, with the remainder owned by a group of Russian investors, including Mikhail Fridman.



