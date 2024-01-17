Scholarships Open For Global Eating Disorders Symposium

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) iaedpTM Symposium 2024 applications for Orlando conference due mid-January

PEKIN, Ill., Jan. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --

The International Association for Eating Disorders Professionals (iaedpTM) proudly announces the availability of scholarships for the upcoming Symposium in March of 2024. The event, The Art and Science of Connection: Make Every Connection Count, is dedicated to nurturing the next generation of professionals and practitioners in the field.

"The field of eating disorders treatment is an ever-evolving science," said Bonnie Harken, iaedp Managing Director. "The next generation of eating disorder professionals entering the field, or even in their first few years of practice, want emerging, evidence-based treatment approaches. The 2024 iaedp Symposium is a critical step in empowering the future of eating disorders professionals, practitioners and treatments."

The iaedp Foundation's annual global symposium promises an exceptional blend of evidence-based protocols and innovative treatment ideas, providing attendees with the latest research insights and treatment approaches. With over 1000 eating disorders treatment professionals expected to converge in Orlando, the event offers a unique opportunity for unparalleled learning, collaboration, and connection.

"One of the best parts of this global event is watching professionals of all ages, experience levels and diversity come together to share best practices, ideas and strategies," said Harken.

The following scholarships are available:

The AAEDP-BIPOC Committees Scholarship

- Financial aid awards for ten eligible applicants who have demonstrated commitment to eating disorders treatment, education, prevention, research, or advocacy in the BIPOC (Black, Indigenous, and People of Color) community.

Eligibility Requirements: A clinician, researcher, or student with experience in the field of eating disorders or a first-time attendee to the iaedpTM Symposium. Additionally, applicants must demonstrate a commitment to treatment, education, prevention, research and advocacy of eating disorders in

BIPOC (Black, Indigenous, and People of Color) communities.

Dick Wilson Scholarship

- First-time iaedpTM Symposium attendees or iaedpTM members facing financial hardships are eligible to apply. Covers the cost of one full symposium registration. Does not include additional costs such as pre-conference sessions or travel expenses.

Christine Hartline Scholarship

- Covers the cost of one full symposium registration. Does not include additional costs such as pre-conference sessions or travel expenses. First-time iaedpTM Symposium attendees or iaedpTM members facing financial hardships are eligible to apply.

Erin Riederer Foundation Scholarship - Offers two $1200 scholarships to individuals BEGINNING their iaedp Certification. Attendance is required at the iaedp Symposium, including the Core Courses on March 20 & 21. Applicants need to live and attend school or work in the Midwest. (WI, MN, Iowa, IL, IND or MI).

Financial Aid Awards - These scholarships cover the majority of symposium registration fees. First-time iaedpTM Symposium attendees or iaedpTM members facing financial hardships are eligible to apply.

Applications are due on or before January 31, 2024.

Don't miss this chance to join the forefront of eating disorders professionals and contribute to the advancement of the field. Apply for a scholarship today and be part of the iaedp 2024 Global Symposium – where learning, collaboration, and connection create a transformative experience.

For application details, visit iaedp/symposium2024.

About the

iaedpTM Foundation: Since 1985, the International Association of Eating Disorders Professionals has provided education and training standards to an international and multidisciplinary group of various healthcare treatment providers and helping professions. The

iaedpTM Foundation's Presidents Council, which provides organization support, includes Center for Change; Center for Discovery; Eating Recovery Center; Laureate Eating Disorders Program; The Meadows Ranch; Rogers Behavioral Health; The Renfrew Center; Timberline Knolls Residential Treatment Center; Alsana Eating Disorder Treatment & Recovery Centers; Walden Behavioral Care; Monte Nido & Affiliates; and Odyssey Eating Disorder Network; Within Health; Banyan Centers; WD Recovery and Wellness Center; Mind Over Body; Koru Spring Center.

SOURCE iaedp Foundation