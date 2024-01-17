Florida Poly #1 Most Affordable Cybersecurity Degree Program In Nation

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) LAKELAND, Fla., Jan. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Florida Polytechnic University has been ranked the No.1 most affordable cybersecurity bachelor's degree program in the country for 2024. Cybersecurity Guide, an online resource specializing in cybersecurity and cybersecurity education, based its

rankings on overall degree cost divided by the number of credits needed to graduate.

Florida Poly's bachelor's degree in computer science features a concentration in information assurance and cybersecurity, and it's one of the most popular programs at the University.

Florida Poly's bachelor's degree in computer science features a concentration in information assurance and cybersecurity, and it's one of the most popular programs at the University. The Cybersecurity Guide's announcement highlighted the program's affordability, with a cost per credit of $105 and a total tuition of $12,600 for the 120-credit program.

Dr. Karim Elish, associate professor of computer science and lead of the cybersecurity concentration, said that besides affordability, Florida Poly's signature curriculum structure is another big draw for students.

"We are providing hands-on experience in the classroom, and this is what makes our concentration unique," Elish said. "It's not just theoretical things we teach, but we focus on practical and technical aspects as well that will help them be successful in the field."

The cybersecurity field continues to be in rising demand across the nation. Cyberseek reports there are currently over 570,00 available jobs for cybersecurity professionals in the private sector. Also, the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics predicts an employment growth of 33% for information security analysts over the next decade – much faster than the average growth rate for all occupations.

Deanna Voss, Florida Poly's interim vice provost for enrollment management, said prospective students are savvy about their higher education choices, and universities like Florida Poly that offer affordability and exceptional degree programs in high-demand fields are very attractive.

"We know from national research and surveys that degree affordability is one of the top concerns for students and parents, followed by a concern over career outcomes. Families want to know if their financial investment in a four-year degree will be worth it," Voss said. "Florida Poly is in a unique position as the most affordable four-year public university in the state and one of the most affordable nationwide – along with our graduates earning the highest average salaries upon graduation. Students graduating with a STEM degree from Florida Poly will be in high demand in the job market for years to come."

