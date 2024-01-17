NATI INVESTOR ALERT: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman LLC Announces That National Instruments Corporation Investors Can Join The Class Action Lawsuit!

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NEW YORK, Jan. 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Attorney Advertising -- Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC a nationally recognized law firm, notifies investors that a class action lawsuit has been filed on behalf of all sellers of the common stock of National Instruments Corporation ("National Instruments" or "NATI" or "NI" or the "Company").



This lawsuit seeks to recover damages against Defendants for alleged violations of the federal securities laws on behalf of all sellers of the common stock of National Instruments between May 25, 2022, and January 17, 2023, inclusive (the“Class Period”). Such investors are encouraged to join this case by visiting the firm's site: bgandg/nati .

The complaint alleges that NATI: (1) deceived the investing public about its prospects; (2) artificially inflated the market price of NATI common stock; and (3) caused investors to sell shares of NATI at artificially deflated prices.

A class action lawsuit has already been filed. If you wish to review a copy of the Complaint, you can visit the firm's site: bgandg/nati or you may contact Peretz Bronstein, Esq. or his Law Clerk and Client Relations Manager, Yael Nathanson of Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC at 332-239-2660. If you suffered a loss in NATI you have until undefined January 29, 2024, to request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.

We represent investors in class actions on a contingency fee basis. That means we will ask the court to reimburse us for out-of-pocket expenses and attorneys' fees, usually a percentage of the total recovery, only if we are successful.

