BENCHMARK ELECTRONICS TO REPORT FOURTH QUARTER 2023 RESULTS

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) TEMPE, Ariz., Jan. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE: BHE ) will announce fourth quarter 2023 results on Wednesday, January 31, 2024 after the market close. The Company will host a conference call to discuss these results at

5:00 p.m. Eastern Time that day. A live audio webcast of the call along with supporting materials will be available on the Benchmark Investor Relations website at

or on the webcast link provided below.

Following the call, a webcast replay will be available on the Company's website for a period of 12 months.



Event: Benchmark Fourth Quarter 2023 Earnings Webcast



Time: Wednesday, January 31, 2024 at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time



Toll Free Dial-In: 1-888-348-6435



Webcast Link:



Dial-In Replay: Domestic 1-877-344-7529

International 1-412-317-0088

Conference ID

9207004



Webcast Replay:

class="prnews_a" href="" rel="nofollow" bench/Investor-Event

About Benchmark Electronics, Inc.

Benchmark provides comprehensive solutions across the entire product lifecycle by leading through its innovative technology and engineering design services, leveraging its optimized global supply chain, and delivering world-class manufacturing services in the following industries: commercial aerospace, defense, advanced computing, next-generation communications, complex industrials, medical, and semiconductor capital equipment. Benchmark operates in eight countries and its common shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol BHE.

