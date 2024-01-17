Historical Transactions By Arbiter Partners Capital Management LLC

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NEW YORK, Jan. 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Arbiter Partner Capital Management LLC (“ APCM “) is reporting today certain historical transactions made by it, on behalf of investment funds and accounts management by it. APCM's head office is located at 530 Fifth Avenue, New York, NY 10036 USA.

Japan Gold Corp.

On May 8, 2023, APCM acquired, on behalf of the investment funds managed by it, 10,000,000 Common Shares of Japan Gold Corp. (“ Japan Gold ”) a company with a head office located at Suite 650, 669 Howe Street, Vancouver, BC, V6C 0B4. The transaction took place through an offering by the company and the Common Shares were acquired for C$2,000,000 in total, at a price of C$0.20 per Common Share. Immediately before the transaction, APCM held 20,607,441 Common Shares, representing 8.05% of the issued and outstanding Common Shares. Immediately after the transaction, APCM held 30,607,441 Common Shares representing approximately 11.96% of the issued and outstanding Common Shares. This resulted in an increase of approximately 3.91% in APCM's holdings.

On August 31, 2023, APCM acquired, on behalf of the investment funds managed by it, 300,000 Common Shares of Japan Gold at a price per Common Share of C$0.10 for an aggregate purchase price of C$30,000. The transaction took place on the TSX Venture Exchange and the Common Shares were acquired for C$30,000 in total, at a price of $0.10 per Common Share. Immediately before the transaction, APCM held 31,803,941 Common Shares, representing 12.40% of the issued and outstanding Common Shares. Immediately after the transaction, APCM held 32,103,941 Common Shares representing approximately 12.52% of the issued and outstanding Common Shares. This resulted in an increase of approximately 3.91% in APCM's holdings.

Cabral Gold Inc.

On October 2, 2023, APCM acquired, on behalf of the investment funds managed by it, 30,000 Common Shares of Cabral Gold Inc., a company with a head office located at Suite 1500, 409 Granville Street, Vancouver, BC, V6C 1T2. The transaction took place on the TSX Venture Exchange and the Common Shares were acquired for C$3,450 in total, at a price of C$0.115 per Common Share. Immediately before the transaction, APCM held 13,231,000 Common Shares, representing 7.09% of the issued and outstanding Common Shares. APCM also holds 6,000,000 warrants of the Company. Should the warrants be exercised into Common Shares, APCM would hold 19,261,000 Common Shares on behalf of its investment advisory clients, including APCM and other parties, representing approximately 10.0% of the issued and outstanding Common Shares.

Talisker Resources Ltd.

On July 12, 2023, APCM acquired, on behalf of the investment funds managed by it, 10,000 reverse-split adjusted Common Shares of Talisker Resources Ltd., a company with a head office located at 350 Bay Street, Toronto, ON, M7A 0A7. The transaction took place on the Toronto Stock Exchange and the Common Shares were acquired for C$4,500 in total, at a price of C$0.45 per reverse-split Common Share. Immediately before the transaction, APCM held 6,228,605 reverse-split Common Shares, representing 8.11% of the issued and outstanding reverse-split Common Shares. APCM also holds 1,600,000 reverse-split adjusted warrants of the Company. Should the warrants be exercised into Common Shares, APCM would hold 8,8238,605 reverse-split adjusted Common Shares on behalf of its investment advisory clients, including APCM and other parties, representing approximately 10.00% of the issued and outstanding Common Shares.

A copy of the early warning report that was filed with the applicable securities commissions in respect of each transaction can be obtained on SEDARplus.

For further information or to obtain a copy of an early warning report please contact: Joshua Musher, Chief Compliance Officer of APCM at ... or 212-452-9119.