Gignet Delivered Advanced Connectivity Solutions To The Eight Annual“Day Zero” Music And Art Festival In Tulum

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Day Zero Festival Tulum 2024 Featured Many of The World's Best Electronic Music Performers and DJs in the Magical Mayan Jungle

Major Festival Draws Audience from Around the World to Tulum; GigNet's World-Class Wi-Fi Network Enhanced the Concert Experience

- Carlos López, Chief Event Officer of Day Zero FestivalCANCUN, QUINTANA ROO, MEXICO, January 17, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- GigNet , a Digital Infrastructure company with an extensive regional fiber optic broadband network from Costa Mujeres, North of Cancun, through the Hotel Zone of Tulum, provided high-speed bandwidth for the world renown Day Zero Festival in Tulum on January 12th, 2024.GigNet designed and installed more than two kilometers of purpose-built 10 Gigabit high-speed dedicated Internet service for the event with more than 50 access points and a state-of-the-art Wi-Fi 6 technology network to service festival operations, emergency services, and payment systems at the event.Day Zero Festival resulted from a convergence of mysticism, music, natural wonders, and apocalyptic sentiment on the last day of the Ancient Mayan Calendar in 2012 attracting a vast comunity of curious thrill seekers and adventurers from all over the world. The event has grown from 3,000 attendees in 2012 to more than 7,000 by year 2020. Day Zero has created a lasting and sustainable relationship with Tulum and its community based on respect and trust, and by promoting policies and programs for sustainability and conservation of the environment.Carlos López, Chief Event Officer of Day Zero Festival commented,“Day Zero” harnesses the power of performance and production to create its own storytelling universe, lasers spill through historic canopies, alien creatures from the future align with ancient Mayans, and partygoers are offered new ways to think about and experience space and time. Each moment from sunset to sunrise is soundtracked by the world's most forward-thinking live acts and selectors, expertly curated by Day Zero founder Damian Lazarus. A festival so rich in performance and live experience in the middle of the jungle requires the best technology available and having GigNet as our Internet provider gives us the assurance we need to make our grand vision a reality.”Christopher Spinnler, VP of Business Development for GIgNet Mexico, stated,“Tulum's growth and success is unquestionable and it has become one of the most successful tourist destinations in Latin America, in no small part due to its unique setting for world class music and cultural events. Day Zero is one of the most important and prestigious events of the year. Secure, fast, and reliable Wi-Fi is essential for modern music festivals. GigNet was the best option to provide Internet for this event due to our unique ability to deliver state-of-the-art bandwidth in the middle of the jungle. We are proud to have been part of this great event.”ABOUT DAY ZERO FESTIVALThe Day Zero experience hangs on the pillars of immersion and cultural connectivity, sharing space between the ancient world and modern mankind, woven within the fabric of the venue's energy. This has helped create the ideal environment for experiencing the world's best electronic music. The Day Zero team is dedicated to an environmental sustainability program that enlists industry professionals whose sole purpose is to leave the venue cleaner than they found it and free of dangerous pollutants. The ongoing evolution of the event is why Day Zero is revered as the epitome of modern rave, offering its global community a path towards transcendental awakening.ABOUT GIGNETGigNet is the Mexican Caribbean brand of GigNet, Inc., a U.S. based international Digital Infrastructure company specializing in Fiber-to-the-Home (FTTH) and Fiber-to-the-Premises (FTTP) for enterprise customers including hotels, resorts, retailers, offices, large commercial operations, governmental offices, and medical and educational facilities, as well as fiber-optic transport services for mobile phone operators in the region. Through its Mexico operating subsidiaries, GigNet, S.A. de C.V., and Sanalto Redes Peninsular, S.A.P.I. de C.V., the Company is a fully licensed telecommunications provider in Mexico. GigNet is actively adding customers to its extensive regional broadband network in the Mexican Caribbean, one of the largest and fastest growing tourism and new residential development destinations in the world, with over 30 million annual airport passengers expected in 2023. GigNet is a leader in the Digital Transformation of the region.For Product and Sales information - Mexico:Contact: Luis De Potestad, Vice President of Public Affairs and Special Projects.+52 55 5100 5027 ...For Corporate Information:Contact: Diane Shearin ... +1.847.739.3110

Edward Mooney

GigNet Inc

+1 707-324-9601

email us here