Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty Conducts In-Depth ADU Investment Workshop

SAN GABRIEL, CA, UNITED STATES, January 17, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty recently hosted an extensive workshop on Accessory Dwelling Units (ADUs) in California, delving into the specifics of ADUs and Junior ADUs (JADUs), their benefits, and the streamlined process for their development.Detailed Insights on ADU Requirements and BenefitsThe workshop covered critical aspects of ADU requirements, emphasizing their potential size, individual entrances, and zoning prerequisites. Ideal lot sizes for ADUs were discussed, with a focus on lots ranging from 8,000 to 10,000 square feet.Key highlights included:.ADU Specifications: Maximum size of 1200 square feet, individual entrances, and essential amenities like kitchen and bathroom..JADU Characteristics: Maximum size of 500 square feet, no separate parking requirement, shared wall with the main dwelling, and access to essential facilities..Benefits for Homeowners and Investors: Affordability, income generation, cost-effective construction, suitability for various demographics, property value enhancement, and contribution to housing needs..Miscellaneous Information: Details on HOA creation for ADU selling, separate addresses and meters, and specific requirements for corner lots.The ADU Development ProcessThe workshop highlighted the ADU development process, noting the significantly shorter permit process for ADUs compared to standard single-family residences, typically ranging from 4 to 6 months.Comprehensive Services Offered to ClientsOur team extends full-service support for ADU projects, including:.In-house design plan assistance..Permit application support..Access to in-house architecture consultants..Detailed cost breakdowns and upfront costs..Free ADU proposals and architectural consultations..Collaborative promotion and resource sharing..Competitive fees for comprehensive ADU development services..Emphasizing the Importance of AB 1033The workshop also discussed the impact of AB 1033, effective from January 2024, which allows for the sale of ADUs depending on city or county regulations. The potential for developing multiple ADUs on a single-family residential lot under LA county code was a highlight, offering attendees a broader perspective on ADU development opportunities.Rudy L. Kusuma , CEO of Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty, emphasized the workshop's role in aligning clients with the latest real estate trends and opportunities. "Our goal is to ensure our associates are well-informed and equipped to serve our VIP clients make the most of their real estate investments, particularly in the evolving ADU market," Kusuma stated.For more details about Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty's services and upcoming events, please visit

