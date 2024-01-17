Vennard Wright Releases Introducing Miss Witchy Effie Leffy On Amazon To Inspire Young Minds And Support A Noble Cause

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Introducing Miss Witchy Effie Leffy

Children's book written to bring greater awareness to disturbing the rise in active shooter events in schools across the U.S.

- Vennard WrightOXON HILL, MARYLAND, UNITED STATES, January 17, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- In an inspiring endeavor to nurture the power of imagination in young readers and contribute to a vital cause, Vennard Wright announces the release of his inaugural children's book, "Introducing Miss Witchy Effie Leffy", now available for purchase on Amazon .This enchanting tale takes young readers on a magical journey through the Enchantwood Jungle, where they meet the whimsical Miss Witchy Effie Leffy and her best friend, Mrs. Mungle. These charming characters lead children into a world brimming with adventure and imaginative exploration.Vennard Wright crafted this story with a heartfelt mission: to remind children that their primary focus should be on learning and using their vivid imaginations, rather than being overshadowed by the distressing realities of active shooter drills and reporting the presence of firearms in their schools.In a generous commitment to this cause, Wright pledges to donate 100% of the proceeds from book sales to charity. Additionally, for every copy of "Introducing Miss Witchy Effie Leffy" purchased, a book will be donated to a local elementary school, spreading the joy of reading and imagination further."We are at a crucial point where our actions can shape a brighter, safer future for our children," says Wright. "Through this book, I hope not only to inspire young minds but also to contribute meaningfully to the fight against school shootings. I encourage everyone to join us in this effort.""Introducing Miss Witchy Effie Leffy" is more than just a book; it's a beacon of hope and a call to action for a better tomorrow. Available now on Amazon, it's a perfect addition to any young reader's library, promising a delightful reading experience while supporting a cause that affects so many.

